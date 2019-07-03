×
WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion backstage at SmackDown Live

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
1.51K   //    03 Jul 2019, 02:54 IST

Heyman brought changes, and it looks like Bischoff will too!
Heyman brought changes, and it looks like Bischoff will too!

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion Sheamus is backstage at tonight's SmackDown Live - according to PWInsider Elite.

Sheamus hasn't been on WWE television since April 9th, with rumours rife that the Celtic Warrior may be forced to retire due to injury.

In case you didn't know…

Sheamus was most recently one half of The Bar, teaming with Cesaro after the pair were thrown together by on-screen General Manager Mick Foley after a best of seven series. The pair would go on to dominate the Tag Team Division before Cesaro was drafted to RAW in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, while Sheamus' status wasn't addressed.

Sheamus last appeared on SmackDown Live in a Six Man Tag Team Match with Cesaro & Drew McIntyre against The New Day on April 9th, while Cesaro has been built back up as a strong singles competitor on RAW.

Sheamus does however still interact with WWE Superstars regularly on his YouTube channel, most recently taking a Sharpshooter from Natalya to open his Celtic Warrior Workouts show.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider is reporting that Sheamus is in San Antonio tonight, where WWE SmackDown Live emanates from - but there’s no word yet on if he’ll appear on the show or if he's backstage in another capacity.

It was reported yesterday that The Celtic Warrior was back on the road with WWE this week after being out of action since April, appearing at a signing at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. 

(H/T to E Wrestling News)

What's next?

With SmackDown Live only a few hours away, only time will tell if Sheamus will return to action - and we really don't have too long to wait!

Would you like to see Sheamus back in the ring? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Sheamus
