WWE News: Former Champion breaks down in tears following release [Video]

Many WWE stars were released earlier today which included many big names.

Social Media has been flooded with reactions following the news.

WWE announced a number of releases earlier today

Vince McMahon announced earlier today that WWE would be forced to make a number of cuts to their employment pool given the recent losses that the company has been subjected to following the global COVID-19 pandemic.

There were some interesting talent names released including Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Sarah Logan, Erick Rowan, EC3 and even Drake Maverick. The former 24/7 Champion was recently added to the Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament, one that he recently stated he has to win otherwise his career in WWE is over.

The former General Manager of 205 Live broke down in tears in a video he shared on Twitter earlier today, after it was confirmed that he had been released alongside a number of other stars. Drake claimed that he thought he had taken the job for granted and went on to reveal that he was upset that there were so many stars that he won't ever be able to face.

It is a heartbreaking video that shows just how much the current pandemic has affected WWE and its employees. It also shows how many WWE stars valued employment in the company and are now out of work at a hard time for just about every country in the world.