WWE News: Former WWE Champion on his shocking weight loss and transformation

WWE is truly blessed to have elite athletes such as Sheamus, John Cena, etc represent the company worldwide

What's the story?

On the latest edition of WWE Ride Along, Sheamus and Cesaro (The Bar) are featured having a conversation while on the road.

was during the aforementioned edition of Ride Along, that Sheamus opened up on what led to him creating his YouTube channel "Celtic Warrior Workouts" - the Irish Superstar also shed light on losing a mammoth 40 pounds of weight and transforming his physique.

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus is widely regarded as one of the fittest WWE Superstars and despite having to deal with a few unfortunate injury issues as of late, "The Celtic Warrior" has managed to maintain his athleticism and work through the pain.

That said, the former World Heavyweight and WWE Champion has been off WWE TV programming for quite some time now and was said to have been dealing with an injury.

Nevertheless, as noted by Dave Bautista aka Batista in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Sheamus is apparently fit to get back in the ring and now simply waiting for WWE to include him in its Creative plans and reinsert him into the company's on-screen storylines.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to his tag-team partner Cesaro, Sheamus explained that it was boredom, that eventually resulted in the latter creating his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

Sheamus noted that he was simply bored of doing his workout routines and repeating the same exercises, which in turn caused him to start working out alongside other WWE Superstars.

Evidently, his workouts with fellow WWE Superstars helped provide content for his YouTube channel which now boasts more than 300,000 subscribers. Furthermore, Sheamus added that the wide variety of workouts helped him lose around 40 pounds and completely transform his body within a span of 6 months.

What's next?

Sheamus' incredible body transformation is a testament to his work-ethic and discipline - it wouldn't be hyperbole to state that the talented Superstar truly is a Celtic Warrior.

Do you feel Sheamus is better off with a lean physique, or would it prove to be his undoing against his opponents in the squared circle? Sound off in the comments below!