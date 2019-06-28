WWE News: Former WWE champion out of action after undergoing knee surgery

Jinder Mahal held the WWE Championship in 2017

What's the story?

Jinder Mahal has revealed that he has undergone successful surgery after suffering a knee injury at a WWE live event on June 15.

In case you didn't know…

Following his five-month reign as WWE champion in 2017, Jinder Mahal has fallen back into WWE's mid-card as a member of the SmackDown Live and Raw rosters.

His most notable moment in 2018 came when he won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34 and held the title for eight days, while he ended the year teaming with Alicia Fox as a finalist in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

In 2019, Mahal has been separated from The Singh Brothers, who have returned to 205 Live, and he has mostly been used in segments involving the 24/7 Championship in recent weeks.

“The Modern Day Maharajah” is already a two-time holder of the newly introduced title, winning it from R-Truth on a golf course and at Frankfurt airport, but Truth quickly regained the title on both occasions.

The heart of the matter

Jinder Mahal, who has reportedly agreed a new five-year contract with WWE recently, wrote on Instagram that he is recovering after undergoing surgery for a ruptured patella tendon.

“On the mend. Ruptured my Patella Tendon in Denver Colorado June 15 in a match against @aliwwe . Happy to say surgery went well, and my knee was better than expected. This comeback is going to be legendary.”

His opponent in the match, SmackDown Live Superstar Ali, has already promised Mahal a rematch when he is fully recovered.

“Jinder can't be hindered. Heal up brudda, we got a rematch waiting.”

What's next?

It looked as though Jinder Mahal would continue to join Drake Maverick and the rest of WWE’s mid-card Superstars in attempting to reclaim the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth over the next few weeks. Now, however, it seems that the former WWE champion will be off television while he recovers from his injury.