WWE News: Former WWE Champion returns at Live Event and loses big match

What's the story?

WWE organised a live event in Glenn Falls, NY on Monday that included the in-ring return of Randy Orton. The Apex Predator took on Aleister Black in a losing effort at the show that was headlined by an Intercontinental title match between Dolph Ziggler and Finn Balor.

In case you didn't know...

In addition to Orton's return, the house show at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glenn Falls also featured some of the biggest Superstars of SmackDown Live in action. Kofi Kingston was absent as he's suffering from an undisclosed injury, which as per the latest update, isn't a serious one. Big E and Xavier Woods opened the show in the WWE Champion's absence in a tag team match against The B-Team.

Chad Gable competed in two separate matches against Shelton Benjamin and Buddy Murphy respectively and won both contests. Ember Moon picked up a big win over Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match. Elsewhere on the card, Matt Hardy teamed up with Ali to beat The Authors of Pain.

The heart of the matter

As we had reported earlier via Fightful, Orton was rumoured to be suffering from a neck injury; however, it was also said that the 13-time WWE Champion had taken some time off, which is part of his relaxed contract with the company.

Randy Orton's last match took place on June 10th at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada, USA. He defeated Aleister Black on that show, after which he went on a short hiatus.

Orton's last match on WWE programming happened at WWE Super ShowDown when he took on Triple H in a methodical affair that was adjudged the match of the night in the aftermath of the show.

Regarding his TV return, Orton is expected to be revealed as Black's Extreme Rules opponent.

What's next?

We highly expect the Viper to show on tonight's SmackDown to set up his Extreme Rules clash against Aleister Black. Extreme Rules is scheduled to take place this Sunday at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.