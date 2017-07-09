WWE News: Former WWE Champion undergoes his 32nd surgery, tag team partner sends epic response

Best wishes to this wrestling legend.

09 Jul 2017

Kevin Nash shared some unfortunate news on Twitter

What’s the story?

WWE and WCW legend Kevin Nash, who is infamous for his string of quad injuries took to Twitter and posted about his 32nd surgery.

In case you didn't know...

Nash is best known for being one of the ‘Outsiders’ who, with Scott Hall, invaded WCW and changed the face of the wrestling industry forever, thereby initiating the Monday Night Wars and securing guaranteed contracts for professional wrestlers in the business.

He also had a long and celebrated run as Diesel in WWE prior to jumping ship and joining WCW. A WWE Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash has been plagued with injuries all through his celebrated career. At the age of 58, he is remembered for being one of the founders of possibly the best-known heel stable in professional wrestling, nWo.

The heart of the matter

Big Kev sent out this tweet from his official account and sent the internet world into a tizzy:

Facing my 32nd surgery.Few return after 10. Today's my quad injury anniversary. Fuck it guess you better drive a steak in my heart. pic.twitter.com/cXJcAZxipo — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 9, 2017

Nash alludes to being an active wrestler to this very day, despite the fact that he is advanced in his years and that he has had a string of operations that would have crippled a lesser man, with their terrifyingly dreadful frequency. His partner Scott Hall replied with the following words:

Only the good die young . You and I will be around awhile. Good luck with the surgery — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) July 9, 2017

What a cool moment for any old school WCW fan!

What's next?

Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do. We send out the best wishes to Big Sexy as he undergoes his 32nd surgery. We are certain it’ll go well, and he will be back doing what he does best in almost no time.

Author’s take

I grew up on the nWo during the peak of the Monday Night Wars and have always been a huge WCW guy. Nash has been an integral part of my childhood and so, I wish him nothing but the best. We shall keep you updated with regard to this situation as it develops. We’re certain the outcome will be ‘Too Sweet’.