WWE News: Former WWE Creative Head Vince Russo files for restraining order on Jim Cornette

What’s the story?

The ongoing feud between Vincent Russo and Jim Cornette has taken a diabolical turn, with Russo filing for a restraining order on Cornette. The former WWE creative writer filed the order because he felt he was being stalked by Cornette.

Jim Cornette later took to Twitter and posted the photo of the restraining order. You can see the tweet below.

Golly, VOLDERMORT just filed a Emergency Protective Order on me. I can't hang out with him anymore! pic.twitter.com/jSx9CEFj0F — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) June 22, 2017

In case you did not know...

The mutual hatred between Jim Cornette and Vince Russo has existed since the Attitude Era. The recent skirmish between the duo arose from Cornette claiming on his podcast that Russo writes to WWE every week begging for a job.

Cornette mentioned that he was no match for Russo’s massive writing talent and even invited him to a physical battle. The Louisville Loudmouth also offered Russo $5,000 if he could beat Cornette in the bout.

The heart of the matter

Russo filed the petition on June 16th in Indiana, alleging that Cornette has been guilty of stalking since 1999 across several states and referenced the June 15th episode of Cornette’s podcast as the latest incident why he felt he needed to file the order.

Cornette got served with the order by local police at his home last tonight in Louisville, Kentucky, which instructed him to stay away from Russo, his wife, Russo’s home and place of employment. Russo in his ‘apology’ video also alleged Cornette for directly threatening to kill him and his family members.

What’s next?

Vince Russo has reportedly stated that he’d love to return to WWE as a contributor to the company’s Creative team, and not necessarily as the head of Creative like he was during the Attitude Era. The 56-year-old former WWE, WCW and TNA writer Russo is also currently feuding with Bruce Prichard.

Author’s take

Russo and Cornette have been disparaging each other ever since they left TNA. However, they both have made a tonne of contributions to professional wrestling. Nevertheless, the two of them seem adamant of scarring their own legacies by indulging in juvenile antics by regularly taking shots at one another on the interwebs.

