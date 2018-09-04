WWE News: Former WWE Diva teases return on SmackDown Live

Could we see the return of a Total Diva tonight on SmackDown ?

What's the story?

Naomi has been outnumbered by The Iconic Duo in recent weeks on SmackDown Live, but she might have finally found back up in the form of her old Funkadactyls teammate.

In case you didn't know...

Naomi and Cameron were known as The Funkadactyls for a number of years and would be seen as Brodus Clay's dance partners before they decided to go their separate ways. Both Naomi and Cameron were part of the first few seasons of Total Divas as well, but when Cameron decided to tweet her support of Ryback when he left WWE, the company decided it was time for her to make her exit too.

The former Tough Enough star hasn't returned to the ring since she was released back in 2016, but she seems quite enthusiastic about being able to back up her former friend.

The heart of the matter

Naomi has Tweeted a number of her former friends over the past few days including Melina, Tamina, Bianca Belair, Natalya and Summer Rae in the hopes that they will come and help her even out the numbers game against The Iconic Duo.

Despite all the messages that she has sent out, it appears that her former Funkadactyls teammate Cameron is the only one who is willing to step up and have Naomi's back this week.

You know I will always have your back! You will always be my sister from another mister. I don’t appreciate my boo being taken advantage of though. Let me hit up creative and @TheHeaterMC real quick because I thinks it’s about time to show the #IIconics what’s really good! https://t.co/tDK78roUGV — Ariane Andrew (@ArianeAndrew) September 3, 2018

Cameron definitely means business since she even tagged in Mark Carrano in the hopes that the creative team might be open to her making a return.

What's next?

It's likely that Naomi will be put into a match with Billie Kay or Peyton Royce again this week on SmackDown Live and hopefully, there will be someone there to help even out the numbers game. It is unknown how long this storyline is set to last for, but there are a number of fans who are tuning in tonight in the hopes that they will see a big return.

Do you think Cameron will return to help Naomi against The Iconic Duo?