WWE News: Former WWE manager claims he created Talking Smack

The former manager of Umaga with an untold story about pitching Talking Smack to Vince...

by Jeremy Bennett News 22 Jul 2017, 04:14 IST

Talking Smack hosts Renee Young and Daniel Bryan talk to John Cena...

What's the story?

Umaga's former WWE manager and ECW General Manager Armando Estrada recently posted on Twitter that he pitched the idea for Talking Smack back in 2011 while the WWE Network was still in its stages of development.

Check out his tweet below:

In case you didn't know...

The WWE announced last week that Talking Smack; which aired on the WWE Network after Smackdown Live and 205 Live, would no longer air on Tuesday nights, but would continue to air after Smackdown Live pay per views.

Shortly after the news broke, the WWE released the following statement:

"We continuously review WWE Network’s programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research. Talking Smack and Raw Talk will air following pay-per-view events, and Tuesday will continue to feature 205 LIVE."

The heart of the matter...

Estrada had finally got the chance to sit down with Vince McMahon after several attempts throughout the day. He wanted to pitch a non-wrestling show that would enable talent who didn't normally have any time on the microphone a chance to speak in 2011 when they referenced the WWE Network as simply "The Network."

Estrada pitched that he would be the host and this show would be called "Smack Talk." According to Estrada Vince liked the idea, shook his hand, and said thank you.

As he was driving home last week on the day the WWE canceled Talking Smack, Estrada reflected on how he was five years too early on the idea, but called Talking Smack a breath of fresh air and was sad to see it go from its weekly format.

What's next?

Talking Smack will return this Sunday after the WWE Battleground pay per view. Expect Michael Cole to announce who the guests will be sometime during the pay per view.

Author's take...

That was definitely a great story that Estrada told. I don't see any reason to doubt him at all. Just like Armando, I am sad that Talking Smack is no longer a weekly thing, but maybe the WWE will hear the voices of the WWE Universe and it'll return weekly for all of us to enjoy.