WWE News: Former WWE personality calls leaving WWE the "biggest mistake" of his life

A request for his re-employment was turned down by Vince McMahon's office.

Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone, pictured in Japan

What’s the story?

Former WWE and WCW announcer Tony Schiavone recently made an appearance on the Wrestling Inc. Podcast.

During the podcast, Schiavone touched about several WWE and WCW related topics and talked about how leaving the WWE in 1990 was the biggest mistake of his life, one that he had immediately regretted but could never recover from.

In case you didn’t know...

Tony Schiavone is a former WWE and WCW commentator. Originally starting out at Jim Crockett Promotions, Schiavone worked with the WWE for a year, before leaving the company in 1990 and subsequently joined WCW.

Schiavone remained with WCW till it was brought out by the WWE in 2001. He now works as a Sports Broadcaster and also hosts a podcast of his own.

The heart of the matter

Tony Schiavone talked about the experience of coming to the WWE from the “Mom and Pops” company Jim Crockett Promotions. He stated that it was really exciting for him to be a part of a big company such as the WWE and that he was amazed by the studios and the equipment that was available for the announcers.

Schiavone recalled seeing “Hulkamania” in person when he was in the WWE and said that the reason why WWE could put regional promotions out of business was that their product was much better.

Schiavone then discussed his decision of moving back to his family in Atlanta, Georgia, after his one-year contract with the WWE had run out. Schiavone said that it was a move that he immediately regretted. He was quoted as saying:

"I was immediately second guessing myself, thinking what I had done to my career, now I moved back to 'Mom and Pops Wrestling' once again, only this time, the Crockett's weren't around except for David Crockett, but I wasn't answering to him. I was answering to Jim Herd, and Jim Barnett and am with a company that I knew didn't give a damn about Professional Wrestling, and I was right – they just rode it out as long as they could and then they threw it to the curb and I made the biggest mistake of my life."

Schiavone further added that he tried to reach out to Vince McMahon for getting his job back, but could only reach his secretary, who told him that his request would be considered “down the line”.

What’s next?

Tony Schiavone will be hosting a show in Dallas, Texas on 9th July 2017 (Prior to the WWE Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View) and tickets for the same can be purchased from his WHWLive website.

Author’s take

Leaving the WWE is a mistake that several individuals have made. It is the stark reality of the business that the WWE is the biggest shark in the water and anywhere else is simply just not as good. Although with the recent uptick in Independent wrestling, this might start being less and less true as time goes on.

Schiavone did pretty well for himself after leaving the WWE, considering that he was pretty much the voice of WCW for several years, but still, regrets his decision of leaving the WWE. If that doesn’t explain what the WWE means to the pro wrestling business, nothing will.

