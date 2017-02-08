WWE News: Former WWE ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez gets shot at while driving

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

Ricardo Rodriguez was the personal ring announcer of WWE star Del Rio

What’s the story?

Former WWE and wrestler Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer, Ricardo Rodriguez found himself entwined in an act of vandalism after he was reportedly shot at while driving his SUV through a neighbourhood along with a friend.

The shot, however, went out through the back window of his automobile, shattering it and leaving Rodriguez in a state of shock. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. Rodriguez took to social media as he posted a picture of his vehicle with the back window busted out.

To the asshole that literally shot at us and took out my back window while driving.... FUCK YOU. pic.twitter.com/aMjmt8ycKQ — Rodriguez (@RRWWE) February 7, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The 30-year-old American debuted for WWE in 2011 for RAW, as a personal ring announcer to Alberto Del Rio. Rodriguez then worked for WWE until his split with Del Rio in 2013. The promotion subsequently released the announcer in the following year.

In September 2015, Rodriguez was hired as a trainer for Great Khali's wrestling school in Punjab, the Continental Wrestling Entertainment. Rodríguez has also featured in a number of WWE video games, including WWE '12, WWE '13, WWE 2K14 and WWE 2K15.

The heart of the matter

Ricardo revealed that there were quite a few gun owners in the locality and thus the probability of the road rage incidents are very high. However, a broken windshield doesn’t look like a result of road rage.

Not much is known about the incident as of now but what can be confirmed is that Ricardo did not see the shooter.

What’s next?

Since his release from the WWE in 2014, Rodriguez has been wrestling on the independent circuit under the alias Chimaera. He’s also reportedly making regular appearances on the indy scene and has now considered opening a wrestling school in Los Angeles.

Sportskeeda’s take

While no longer with WWE, Rodriguez has still invested and done a great deal of work in preparing future wrestlers from all across the world and providing them with a medium to express their prowess.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com