WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Spoiler: Former Superstar spotted at WWE hotel in St.Louis

Could this factor into some of the matches for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view?

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Bennett are said to be making their debuts this week, but their appearance on WWE programming may occur sooner than fans realise.

Wrestling News Co reports that Kanellis and Bennett have been spotted at a WWE Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri.

Kanellis began her career in the WWE in 2004 and would remain with the company until 2010. She would wrestle on the indy scene following her release and met her future husband, Mike Bennett during this time.

Bennett and Kanellis would eventually sign with Impact Wrestling in January 2016 and would remain with the promotion until March of 2017 when they both announced their departures from the company.

PWInsider reported that the couple were expected to debut for WWE at this weekend’s live events, but they have yet to make an appearance. With the two being spotted in St. Louis, there is a chance that they could be making their debut at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view this Sunday. They have been riding with the SmackDown roster according to reports which all but confirms the debut.

There are a multitude of scenarios Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett could be involved in if they debut tomorrow at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Of those scenarios, being a factor in the Women’s Money in the Bank match is the best possibility.

The WWE have advertised six participants in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank match despite only 5 being announced. Many fans feel that this is either a typo or could be foreshadowing a sixth competitor to be revealed at the pay-per-view. If this proves to be true, then Maria could be inserted into the match considering her history as a former competitor.

However, it’s also likely that the company plan on using them for the live events this week to continue the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour or to work out the plans for their debuts on WWE programming.

There’s no telling whether the WWE will use Kanellis and Bennet this week, but it would certainly make things interesting if it were to happen.tw