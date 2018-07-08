WWE News: Nicholas returns backstage at Madison Square Garden

Braun Strowman had an unlikely reunion last night

What's the story?

The talk was all about the return of The Undertaker at Madison Square Garden last night, but former Raw Tag Team Champion Nicholas also made a surprise backstage appearance and was part of a hilarious image with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

In case you didn't know...

Nicholas became the youngest champion in WWE history when he was able to help Braun Strowman defeat Cesaro and Sheamus at WrestleMania back in April, but the 10-year-old was unable to help Strowman defend the titles after the biggest event of the year because he had to return to school.

Nicholas is the son of WWE referee John Cone and the last time he was seen on WWE TV was as part of the Raw After WrestleMania when he relinquished his title alongside The Monster Among Men.

The heart of the matter

Despite making the decision to give up their Championships, it appears that Nicholas has kept an eye on the Raw Tag Team Division and last night he came face to face with one half of the current Champions.

I play for keeps little Nicholas pic.twitter.com/FTEPIBOMPd — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 8, 2018

This is one of the best images that Wyatt has ever posted and it has started speculation that Nicholas' involvement in WWE isn't over just yet since WWE could decide to call upon him again in the near future and allow him to reunite with his former partner.

What's next?

Braun Strowman definitely doesn't need any help when it comes to his in-ring skills, but Nicholas was an interesting addition at WrestleMania and if Strowman ever finds himself in trouble in the future, WWE knows that they would be able to pop the Universe if they decided to bring back the youngest ever Champion to help. The summer holidays are underway in America soon, which means that he would be available for a number of shows.

Do you think Nicholas should return to WWE in the near future? Have your say in the comments section below...

