WWE News: Former WWE star urges the company to take action with Saudi Arabia situation

Gail Kim thinks that WWE should make a decision

Speculation has been rife over the past few days regarding WWE's show in Saudi Arabia following a number of political issues and now TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim has urged the company to lead by example when it comes to fixing the issues surrounding the show.

WWE's Crown Jewel show is currently in danger of being canceled after it was reported that Washington Post journalist and Saudi national Jamal Khashoggi disappeared from the Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2nd. It has been suggested Khashoggi was killed, in what was possibly a state-ordered kidnapping gone wrong but since Jamal is an American citizen, this has led to a number of Democrats and Republicans calling for an investigation into the alleged murder.

WWE fans have put pressure on WWE to cancel the show given the fact that there is some form of foul play here but right now it is mere speculation and WWE are reported to be "monitoring the situation."

The news has dominated the wrestling world over the past few days and one star who has decided to speak out is former Women's Champion Gail Kim who wants WWE to "do the right thing."

Do the right thing @wwe you have enough money. https://t.co/eeoqg9AzcV — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) October 13, 2018

Kim then responded to a fan who asked her about the example WWE is setting to their fanbase.

Yes but the fans can create change. I don’t expect corporations to do the right thing for the most part, especially them. But fans can create change. — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) October 13, 2018

Crown Jewel is currently still set to take place, but the most recent update states that the company is no longer promoting the show on Social Media which could be a sign that Vince McMahon's promotion has realized that traveling over to Saudi Arabi isn't the best idea in the current climate.

Do you think that WWE should fulfill their agreement to host a show in Saudi Arabia? Have your say in the comments section below...