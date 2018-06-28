Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Former WWE Superstar announces retirement 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
266   //    28 Jun 2018, 20:19 IST

Snitsky decided to hang up his wrestling boots this week
Snitsky decided to hang up his wrestling boots this week

What's the story?

Gene Snitsky is perhaps best known for his time in WWE between 2004 and 2008, but more than a decade after he left the company, he has announced his retirement from the business.

In case you didn't know...

Throughout his time in WWE, Snitsky was a regular fixture on Monday Night Raw and boasts a number of matches with some of the biggest stars in the company, including John Cena and CM Punk.

Snitsky's most memorable storyline was when he was part of a feud with The Big Red Machine, Kane that was the defining rivalry of his career. Kane and Snitsky went back and forth so many times throughout his stint in WWE but this all came to an end when he was released from the company back in 2008. Since his departure, Snitsky has worked for a number of Independent promotions and even had a brief stint with TNA in the summer of 2014.

The heart of the matter

Snitsky announced on his Instagram page earlier this week that he had decided to hang up his wrestling boots after almost a decade on the Independent Circuit but he will still be making appearances and taking weight training, he had just decided to step away from in-ring competition.

Snitsky noted that one of the main reasons why he decided to walk away from the business is because he was losing the love of the sport and didn't like the way that wrestling was now going for him.

What's next?

Snitsky notes that he will only be doing a few more shows, which means that any fans who are hoping to see the former star live in action will have to obtain tickets quickly.

What's your most memorable moment of Snitsky's career? Have your say in the comments section below...


WWE Raw Kane
