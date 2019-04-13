WWE News: Former WWE Superstar arrested for DWI, prohibited from leaving state

Former WCW and WWE Superstar John Nord aka The Berzerker was reportedly arrested a few days back

What's the story?

As noted by the Pancakes & Powerslams Twitter account, courtesy WrestlingInc; it's being reported that former WCW and WWE Superstar John Nord aka "The Berzerker" was recently arrested in relation to a DWI.

Apparently, it was on March 23rd, 2019, that Nord was arrested and then placed in official custody. The reason behind this is said to be multiple traffic violations on part of Nord in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

In case you didn't know...

John Nord competed in the sport of professional wrestling from 1984 until his retirement in 2002.

Over the course of his career, Nord performed for several promotions the world over, including AJPW (All Japan Pro Wrestling), the WWF (now--WWE) as well as WCW (World Championship Wrestling).

The heart of the matter

WrestlingInc now reports that indie wrestling performer and notable interviewer Hannibal was set to interview John Nord aka The Berzeker, however, said interview ended up being cancelled owing to Nord's arrest.

Additionally, Nord was scheduled to attend the Markout at the Meadowlands convention in Secaucus, New Jersey, on April 7th. Regardless, due to a felony DWI charge that was levied on Nord, the Markout of Meadowlands event organizers noted that he wasn't allowed to leave the state of Minnesota until the legal issues were dealt with.

Per public service records, following his arrest around 5:23 pm on the 23rd of March, 2019; Nord faced two counts -- a felony and a gross misdemeanor charge respectively.

The felony charge is said to be in lieu of him having been driving while intoxicated/operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

Moreover, he was found driving even though his license had been cancelled, which thereby rendered him "inimical to public safety", and led to the gross misdemeanor charge. It's being noted that in the state of Minnesota, the aforementioned phenomenon implies that the driver is unable to safely control his vehicle without posing a significant danger to others.

Furthermore, it's noteworthy that a driver's license is cancelled in case it's concluded that said driver poses too great of a danger to others -- hence, making him/her inimical to public safety, and thereby taking away his/her legal ability to drive.

Former WWE star John "The Berzerker" Nord arrested for DUI and placed in custody. pic.twitter.com/ViBA9YOxUX — Pancakes & Powerslams (@CraveWrestling) April 13, 2019

What's next?

John Nord's bond was set at $60,000, due to the felony DWI charge, and as of this time, it's unknown as to whether or not he's been bailed out.

Fans can expect an update on "The Berzeker" aka John Nord, to be revealed in the days to come.

