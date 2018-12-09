WWE News: Former WWE Superstar blasts fan for calling wrestling "fake"

Cody Rhodes with his wife Brandi

What's the story?

The number rule when it comes to discussing professional wrestling in any atmosphere or setting, never call the art "fake". Why? Continue reading and you'll find out!

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes, what is there to say about the man? He is the current IWGP United States Champion, a former Ring of Honor World Champion and also a former Six Man Tag Team Champion (along with The Young Bucks), not to mention a former NWA World Champion.

He's the ring leader of "The Elite". The youngest son of the legendary "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. He could have his own wrestling promotion starting up in the very near future. You can say that Cody has almost done it all.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned in the above section, the one thing people should understand and respect is to never call the wrestling business fake, or refer to it as such. Wrestling is entertainment as its finest. It's theater. Drama. Athleticism. Sport. Soap Opera. You can go on and see where I'm going with this.

So having that said, it should be no surprise when a random guy on Twitter under the alias "@BlessedCurse17" decided to attack one of the best in the business today and call the wrestling industry he loves so dearly fake, as you will see in the tweet below:

Christian Bale wasn’t actually Batman, but no human being ever was so fucking flat out stupid that they needed to say it aloud. Next. https://t.co/cmqm2qwjQr — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 9, 2018

Cody took offense to the tweet and rightfully so. Not everyone has to like pro wrestling, but at least show the proper respect for the hard working men and women who put their bodies on the line for the sake of the industry and the fans who appreciate, love and respect what they do, night in and night out.

What's next?

You can catch Cody Rhodes challenging Jay Lethal at ROH's "Final Battle" slated to take place on Friday, December 14th for the ROH World Championship.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in the Tweet are Cody's own and do not reflect those of Sportskeeda or our staff.

