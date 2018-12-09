×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former WWE Superstar blasts fan for calling wrestling "fake"

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
373   //    09 Dec 2018, 23:02 IST

Cody Rhodes with his wife Brandi
Cody Rhodes with his wife Brandi

What's the story?

The number rule when it comes to discussing professional wrestling in any atmosphere or setting, never call the art "fake". Why? Continue reading and you'll find out!

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes, what is there to say about the man? He is the current IWGP United States Champion, a former Ring of Honor World Champion and also a former Six Man Tag Team Champion (along with The Young Bucks), not to mention a former NWA World Champion.

He's the ring leader of "The Elite". The youngest son of the legendary "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. He could have his own wrestling promotion starting up in the very near future. You can say that Cody has almost done it all.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned in the above section, the one thing people should understand and respect is to never call the wrestling business fake, or refer to it as such. Wrestling is entertainment as its finest. It's theater. Drama. Athleticism. Sport. Soap Opera. You can go on and see where I'm going with this.

So having that said, it should be no surprise when a random guy on Twitter under the alias "@BlessedCurse17" decided to attack one of the best in the business today and call the wrestling industry he loves so dearly fake, as you will see in the tweet below:

Cody took offense to the tweet and rightfully so. Not everyone has to like pro wrestling, but at least show the proper respect for the hard working men and women who put their bodies on the line for the sake of the industry and the fans who appreciate, love and respect what they do, night in and night out.

What's next?

You can catch Cody Rhodes challenging Jay Lethal at ROH's "Final Battle" slated to take place on Friday, December 14th for the ROH World Championship.

DISCLAIMER: The views expressed in the Tweet are Cody's own and do not reflect those of Sportskeeda or our staff.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bullet Club Cody Rhodes
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
What if WWE went bankrupt?
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Matches in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Top non-WWE stars who could sign with WWE in 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Cody Rhodes Is Good Friends With And 2 He...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Talks NXT TakeOver: War Games
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 1 - All In, CM...
RELATED STORY
4 ways WWE could book Cody Rhodes if he ever returns
RELATED STORY
5 best opponents for Cody Rhodes if he made a WWE return 
RELATED STORY
What if The Elite raided WWE?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles finally opens up on All In, his...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us