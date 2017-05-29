WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Cameron talks about her release from the WWE

Former WWE Superstar Cameron opened up about her release from WWE in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

Cameron was released by WWE back in 2016

What’s the story?

In the latest video uploaded on her YouTube Channel, former WWE Superstar Cameron spoke about her release from WWE. Cameron also spoke about what led to the release and the phone call she got regarding the same.

In case you didn’t know...

Cameron started her career with WWE back in 2011 by being part of Tough Enough. She then spent some time in Florida Championship Wrestling before moving to the main roster.

She was initially part of the Funckadactyls alongside Naomi. Later, Cameron tried her hand in singles competition before eventually getting released by the company in 2016.

The heart of the matter

In the video posted on her YouTube channel, Cameron mentioned that she was not happy with her position in the company before she was released. She then went on to describe how she was let go by the company.

"I get this 'ding' [on my phone] and Mark [Carrano, WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations] says 'Can you call me?' And I just knew, so I called him and he told me. It was shocking, but at the same time, that's just where we were. I'd given my all and things just weren't progress, so, it hit me, and I thanked him for my time. This is one experience I'm never ever going to forget, unfortunately, it's not a fairytale ending.”

Cameron also went on to say that she still don’t know why she was let go.

"To this day, I still don't know if it's partially because when I stirred up all the stuff with [the] IWC. That was one of my tactics, to try and get stuff stirring to potentially have a storyline and I never asked, I never asked. I didn't want to know because at that point what was done, was done. I never know to this day if it was that, mixed with everything that was already going on and my position with the company."

You can check out the video below.

What’s next?

Such confessions from former WWE employees are a regular occurrence. It is unlikely to have any major impact on either WWE or Cameron. She might get some attention for a short span of time but apart from that, the video posted by Cameron is unlikely to have a major impact.

Author’s take

As mentioned earlier, Cameron’s video is unlikely to have a major impact on the parties involved. Cameron had a good stay in the WWE and whether she deserved more is a topic up for debate.

Most fans thought that releasing Cameron was the right decision by WWE and there might be fans that oppose this. But that’s how wrestling fans work, we oppose certain things and we embrace certain things.

