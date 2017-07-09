WWE News: Former Tag Team Champion cleared to compete outside WWE

Former NXT Tag Team Champion can now compete for promotions outside the WWE.

The superstar is cherishing his freedom.

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch has reportedly been cleared to resume performing for professional wrestling promotions other than the WWE, as his 90-day non-compete clause after his release from WWE has come to an end.

Gotch sent out a Tweet acknowledging the same:

Less then 3 hours until my 90day non-compete comes to an end and I am officially free. pic.twitter.com/p28ujRTHQV — Simon Grimm (@GotchStyleWWE) July 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Simon Gotch whose real name is Seth Lesser performed for the WWE since 2013 as part of The Vaudevillains alongside current WWE Superstar Aiden English. Gotch was released by the WWE in April of this year and has asserted his intentions of working for other promotions ever since.

The heart of the matter

Simon Gotch previously held the NXT Tag Team Championships with Aiden English but would be released by the WWE earlier this year.

As is customary for most performers contracted to the WWE, recently released WWE Superstar Simon Gotch was also obligated to see out the 90-day non-compete clause a period during which the former WWE employee is not allowed to compete for any other professional wrestling organisation until the completion of the 90-day time period.

Here’s the Tweet sent out by the former WWE performer highlighting his free agency and willingness to move on in the professional wrestling world:

As my 90day non-compete has ended, I'm officially accepting bookings for shows, interviews, appearances and seminars.

BookingSimon@yahoo.com pic.twitter.com/LhN1qL3AZl — Simon Grimm (@GotchStyleWWE) July 8, 2017

What’s next?

Simon Gotch is presently set to perform on the independent professional wrestling circuit.

Author’s take

Gotch has always been a hard-working performer and in fact had a decent gimmick in his kitty as part of The Vaudevillains in the WWE.

Nevertheless, there is no shortage of opportunities for the 34-year-old outside the WWE, with several promotions such as ROH (Ring Of Honor), Impact Wrestling, NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) and several others providing professional wrestlers with a chance to showcase their skills outside the WWE.