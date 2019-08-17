WWE News: Former WWE Superstar confirmed for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 113 // 17 Aug 2019, 20:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Another former WWE star has been confirmed for Bloodsport II

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett recently took to his official Twitter account to announce that former WWE Superstar Santino Marella aka Anthony Carelli has been added to GCW: Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II event.

Santino Marella during his time in WWE

Santino Marella, a former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, made his debut for the promotion in 2007 and on his very first night on RAW, won the Intercontinental Championship from Umaga with an assist from Bobby Lashley.

During his time with WWE, Marella was usually portrayed as a comedy character. Aside from being a former WWE United States Champion, he also won the WWE Tag Team Championships with Vladimir Kozlov before eventually announcing his retirement from professional wrestling on July 6, 2014, at a house show in Toronto, Ontario.

In 2017, however, Marella came out of retirement and started competing on the Independent Circuit, most notably wrestling for Destiny World Wrestling. Marella has also made sporadic appearances for WWE and very recently made a cameo appearance at the 2019 Raw Reunion show.

What is Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II?

Bloodsport is a professional wrestling event held by Game Changer Wrestling and every match featured on the show has to end via technical knockout or submission. The first Bloodsport event, stylised as Matt Riddle's Bloodsport, featured the likes of WALTER, Eddie Kingston, Tom Lawlor, Nick Gage, Matt Riddle, and Minoru Suzuki.

With Josh Barnett set to host his second Bloodsport event of the year, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has announced Anthony Carelli as an advertised competitor. The former WWE star joins the likes of Jon Moxley, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Killer Kross, Allysin Kay, and Tom Lawlor.

Barnett made the following announcement, confirming Carelli's GCW debut for later this year:

From Judo to Battlearts and MMA, this man has all the credentials for Bloodsport.



Anthony Carelli is coming to score the ippon Sept 14th.



Live on @FiteTV@GCWrestling_#Bloodsport@BattleArtsMMA pic.twitter.com/8lLTXFMzG6 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) August 17, 2019

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II will take place on September 14th, 2019 and will be headlined by Moxley and Barnett.