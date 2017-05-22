WWE News: Former WWE Superstar, Davey Boy Smith Jr. talks JBL-Ranallo situation; personal encounter with JBL

Will Davey Boy Smith's controversy fuel the fire regarding JBL and his alleged hazing?

What did The Hart Dynasty member have to say about JBL?

What’s the story?

Former WWE superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. (David Hart Smith) spoke with Hannibal TV regarding the situation with SmackDown commentators Mauro Ranallo and John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL).

During the interview, Smith recalled a promo JBL cut on The Hart Foundation back in 2008 and claimed that if he were to do it today, then Smith would’ve turned the fight into a shoot and JBL would be on the losing end.

In case you didn’t know...

Smith is the son of Davey Boy Smith Sr., known to the world of professional wrestling as The British Bulldog. Like his father, Smith learned how to wrestle in the Hart Dungeon and would go on to work for the WWE.

Smith wrestled with Tyson Kidd and Natalya as members of The Hart Dynasty and would capture the Tag Team Championships twice. Hart left the WWE in 2011 and would go on to wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah.

The heart of the matter

The following video is the match where JBL constantly brings up the fact that some of the Hart Foundation were deceased. The promo begins at 2:50 mark:

Smith said that the promo JBL cut wasn’t really his fault, but that he still took issue with it.

“No, you know what I think it was WWE’s way of killing me off TV, but it was just like, ‘Why did you have me debut on TV anyway?’ It was just a sh***y thing but it wasn’t really John’s fault, had it been me now and we had done that match it would’ve been a shoot and he would’ve lost that one.”

Smith also talked about the situation between Mauro Ranallo and JBL and claimed that Ranallo probably took a lot of JBL’s comments seriously. He also claimed he was surprised Ranallo lasted as long as he did because he didn’t need the WWE.

“I think it was a combination of both things. Mauro can leave WWE and he’s got his commentating for MMA he’s got all kinds of stuff. He really doesn’t need the place, but I’m surprised he lasted that long to be honest with you.”

What’s next?

This news coming out will likely fan the flames of controversy surrounding JBL and his alleged hazing.

As more and more wrestlers come out and claim JBL hazed or bullied them, the stronger the desire of fans to see JBL fired.

Author’s Take

While it’s understandable that a heel wants to get heat by insulting a wrestler’s family or deceased relatives, it ultimately came off as unnecessary. It’s easy to see why JBL’s comments would upset Smith and that should be a lesson to wrestlers going forward.

Smith, Justin Roberts, and several other WWE employees have claimed that JBL’s hazed them and this will only bring more negative attention to the WWE and to JBL.