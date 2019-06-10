WWE News: Former WWE Superstar discusses how he avoided scripted promos

nZo (Enzo Amore)

nZo (f.k.a. Enzo Amore) made headlines once again, as he took to the airwaves to talk about his time with the WWE, most notably in dealing with poorly scripted promos. nZo is never one to mince words about anyone or anything, so you can rest assured that he had an interesting take on the WWE creative team.

nZo was released by the WWE in January 2018 following accusations of sexual assault. He had been scheduled to defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Following his release, nZo began to focus back on his music career before making his debut for Ring of Honor along with his former tag team partner Big Cass at G1 Supercard. The cameras even cut away to portray this as a legit attack. However, it was later revealed to be part of an angle and designed to be a worked-shoot.

As first reported by WrestlingINC, nZo appeared as a guest on "Keeping it 100" with Konnan to discuss a variety of topics. One of the main topics of discussion was his time in WWE, as they focused on how badly some of the promos written for nZo were poorly done.

"I just think that there is a lot of chefs in the kitchen. There are a lot of writers, and I think week-to-week a lot of the talent have no idea what they are getting themselves into up until they show up to the show. So many times I was handed a script and the script would change an hour into the show and I would try to remix it and some of the writers hated that. But when Enzo Amore goes out there and goes off script and he comes back to the curtain he forgets the script."

If you wish to hear the entire interview between nZo and Konnan, click here.

nZo (Enzo Amore) is currently a free agent and is taking bookings with various promotions across the United States. He is also attending autograph sessions and podcast interviews.

