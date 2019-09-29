WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Fake Razor Ramon passes away

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 625 // 29 Sep 2019, 15:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rick Bognar

It's been reported that Rick Bognar who played Fake Razor Ramon in the 1990s has passed away at the age of 49. The news was confirmed by his brother, in a tweet by the Cauliflower Alley Club. The cause of death has not been specified.

Who was Fake Razor Ramon?

Rick Bognar played the character briefly in 1996 and 1997. When Scott Hall left alongside Kevin Nash for WCW, WWE decided to use the characters that they were known for playing. WWE still owned the rights to both "Razor Ramon" and "Diesel". Subsequently, they debuted on Raw when Jim Ross brought them in.

The move was meant to turn Jim Ross heel while also mocking Kevin Nash and Diesel. Of course, things didn't pan out that way. Fake Diesel was played by Glenn Jacobs, who ended up eventually becoming Kane. The move just didn't make sense at the time as in wrestling, it's not the characters that people want to watch but the wrestlers themselves who were those characters.

What happened to Rick Bognar aka Fake Razor Ramon?

Rick Bognar left the WWE once his contract expired. He went on to work in NJPW where he suffered a neck injury. His last match was in 1999. Not much was known after that as his whereabouts became unknown. It was only today that most fans would have realized that he is no longer alive.

The CAC would like to pass our condolences to the family and friends of Rick Bognar aka Big Titan from FMW and “Fake Razor Ramon” in the WWF. Per his brother, Rick passed away suddenly at the age of 49 back on the 20th of September. A great speaker, he will be sorely missed pic.twitter.com/0xloNEptry — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) September 28, 2019

On Rick Bognar's Facebook page, Ken Bognar (his brother) posted an update, reporting it directly to the public. He said:

"It is with great sadness that I share some news with Rick's Facebook friends. On September 20th Rick passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the young age of 49. It is tough to comprehend and will likely never sink in fully. Rick left behind a great legacy and I know he will be remembered and missed by all of us."

While Rick Bogner may not have had the same success as Kane, he will certainly still be remembered for his time as Fake Razor Ramon.