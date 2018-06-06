WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Grandmaster Sexay arrested

One-half of the Too Cool tag team was allegedly caught skipping out on a hotel bill.

Jeremy Bennett FEATURED WRITER News 06 Jun 2018, 23:04 IST 894 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Grandmaster Sexay was in the WWE from 1997 to 2001

What's the story?

TMZ Sports is reporting on Wednesday morning that former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher aka Grandmaster Sexay was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee.

In case you didn't know...

Christopher is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler. His main run with the WWE came during the Attitude Era from 1997 to 2001. The last appearance for Christopher in the WWE was on an episode of NXT 2014 when Too Cool lost to The Ascension.

The heart of the matter

The 46-year old Christopher was arrested for allegedly skipping out on a hotel bill. He was staying at a Hampton Inn and tried to flee without paying.

Christopher was arrested for theft of services under $1000 and he told the police that he had used a credit card that didn't have enough funds to cover the $802 bill.

TMZ also mentioned that Christopher was arrested three different times in 2009 with charges including disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer.

Take a look at his mugshot below:

Christopher was best known for his tag team with Scotty 2 Hotty called Too Cool. The group was first associated with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi where the trio would perform a dance after every victory.

Together with Scotty, Too Cool won the WWE Tag Team Championships on one occasion when they defeated Edge & Christian on an edition of Monday Night Raw in 2000. They would only hold the titles for 27 days before losing them back to Edge & Christian.

What's next?

A court date will likely be set within the next couple of months where Christopher can submit his plea. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest on this developing story.

Hopefully, it was all just a misunderstanding and Christopher didn't knowingly flee the hotel after his card was declined.

Send us news tips at fighclub@sportskeeda.com