WWE News: Former WWE Superstar hints at retirement

Former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms recently took to Twitter and stated that his scheduled bout on Saturday might be his very last match ever

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms recently took to Twitter and stated that his scheduled bout on Saturday might be his very last match ever.

Helms added that he is appreciative of everyone who has watched and supported him.

In case you didn't know...

Hurricane Helms came into WWE after World Championship Wrestling folded. The high-flyer became a mainstay on the mid-card and went on to win the Cruiserweight Title on two separate occasions.

Hurricane came back to WWE in 2006, dropping the superhero attire and becoming a full-fledged heel. He spent the latter part of his career on WWE's ECW brand, following which he was released from his contract.

The heart of the matter

Helms is all set to wrestle for CHIKARA this Saturday, and will be featured in a multi-man tag team match.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion will team up with Razorhawk, Solo Darling & Fire Ant, to face off against the quartet of Rory Gulak, Cajun Crawdad, Callux & El Hijo del Ice Cream. Helms took to Twitter to address the upcoming match, stating that this might very well be the final match of his career.

Helms' tweet read: "This Sat is my last scheduled match and may in fact be my last match ever. If that’s the case … THANK YOU to everyone that’s ever watched and supported me. I did my best".

This Sat is my last scheduled match and may in fact be my last match ever. If that’s the case … THANK YOU to everyone that’s ever watched and supported me. I did my best. pic.twitter.com/UqrhzmuB3t — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 25, 2019

What's next?

With the number of years Helms has spent in WCW and WWE, he could prove to be a valuable asset for the latter, in a backstage capacity. Hopefully, we haven't seen the last of the caped Superstar.

What are your thoughts on Hurricane Helms? Did you enjoy his WWE run as a goofy superhero, and then as a dastardly heel? Sound off!