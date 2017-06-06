WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan comes to the defence of Jinder Mahal on his alleged steroid use

Is the Modern Day Maharajah on steroids? Matt Morgan believes Jinder Mahal is innocent.

Matt Morgan comes to the defence of Jinder Mahal.

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar and Impact Wrestling icon Matt Morgan has come to the defence of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal over several fans and critics’ allegations of Mahal being on steroids.

In a recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc Podcast, Morgan addressed recent comments made by self-proclaimed ‘all-natural’ bodybuilder Nick Miller, wherein the latter had insinuated that Jinder Mahal is on steroids.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder Mahal, whose real name is Yuvraj Singh Dhesi, performed for WWE from 2011 until his departure from the promotion in 2014.

After a brief stint in the indies, the 30-year-old returned to WWE last year with a new, high-muscle, low-fat physique that has led several fans and experts to question whether the Indo-Canadian has used illegal PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs) in order to attain said physique.

The heart of the matter

Nick Miller recently stated that the WWE ought to test Mahal for steroids, in response to which Matt Morgan issued an intriguing response. Below are a few excerpts from Morgan’s statements regarding Miller’s comments as well as Mahal’s alleged steroid usage:

“I read something about some ‘natural, all natural bodybuilder (Miller),’ that’s an oxymoron by the way. Um no, there is a real such thing… Talking about how he could tell all the tell-tale signs that how Jinder Mahal is taking enhancements. OK, put this out there one last time to anybody that thinks this is true - I want you to go back and I want you to come up with all the stars that failed this Wellness policy.”

Additionally, Morgan spoke about the Signature Pharmacy bust (a large-scale steroid scandal that involved several professional wrestlers), stating that the WWE has had to suspend several top Heavyweight champions in the past over them testing positive for steroids.

“There are so many guys that failed this thing… So I’m just trying to make sure I’m understanding this correctly. Out of them all… all of them, right? We’re going to let Jinder Mahal take steroids? Are you high? Are you high? It makes no sense at all.”

What’s next?

Matt Morgan presently performs for Impact Wrestling, whereas WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is all set to defend his belt against Randy Orton at the SmackDown brand-exclusive PPV Money In The Bank on June 18th.

Author’s take

Regardless of whether or not Jinder Mahal is on steroids, the fact stands that the man hasn’t failed a WWE test as of yet.

We ought to respect that truth and refrain from wagging an accusatory finger at Mahal unless, of course, he actually tests positive for PEDs. Until then, Long Live The Maharajah!