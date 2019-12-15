WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Moondog Rex aka original Smash passes away

Moondog Rex(left) & Moondog Spot(right) aka The Moondogs

Former WWE Superstar Randy Colley, popular by his ring names of Moondog Hawkins and Moondog Rex, passed away on Saturday. He was also the original Smash of another popular tag-team, Demolition.

Colley was 69 years old at the time of his passing and as of now, the cause of death is not known. The news of Colley's death was broken out by Cauliflower Alley Club.

Just heard the news that Randy Colley, known to most wrestling fans as “Moondog Rex” passed away today. He was former WWF tag champion, and he was also for a short time, the original “Smash” in Demolition. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this time pic.twitter.com/YTgvGtW4eR — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) December 15, 2019

Randy Colley's in-ring career

Randy Colley was a formidable tag-team wrestler and wrestled for numerous pro-wrestling promotions such as WWE, WCW, CWA, USWA and HCW during the 1980s. He was introduced to WWE as Moondog Rex as a part of the tag-team, The Moondogs along with his partner Moondog King by legendary manager Captain Lou Albano

The team would go on to win the WWE Tag Team Championships from Tony Garea & Rick Martel who were the champions at that time and also had a notable rivalry with them. Shortly after, Moondog Spot was replaced by Moondog King.

Colley's most notable singles outing was against Hulk Hogan when he faced the Hulkster in a WWE Championship match in 1984. He is also credited with being the one to come up with the idea of the tag-team Demolition and is also notable for being the original Smash.

Although he changed his gimmick, trimmed his hair, shaved off his beard, and started using face paint, the fans in attendance could see right through it and started chanting "Moondog", his previous ring name. As a result, WWE replaced him with Barry Darsow and he went back to being Moondog Rex.

We, at Sportskeeda, offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the legendary wrestler at this time.