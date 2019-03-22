WWE News: Former WWE Superstar reacts to Randy Orton insulting AJ Styles

Orton completely ripped on AJ

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar and commentator Taz recently talked about the SmackDown Live segment between AJ Styles and Randy Orton, on episode 663 of The Taz Show.

Taz went on to heap praise on Orton for the promo, calling it "spectacular".

In case you didn't know...

Last week on SmackDown Live, AJ Styles confronted Randy Orton inside the squared circle. Before AJ could come out though, Orton delivered a shoot-promo on The Phenomenal One, belittling him for wrestling Indie shows when Orton was busy becoming the youngest World Champion in WWE history.

AJ held his own against Orton, referring to the fact that Orton has always needed someone to back him up, be it Evolution, Legacy, or The Wyatt Family. The two Superstars are set to face each other at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The heart of the matter

Taz had nothing but good things to say about The Viper's promo. He went on to state that Orton showed lots of passion and conviction.

"Randy Orton, if you didn't see this promo that he cut, well, it was a promo segment, I shouldn't say a 'promo' - it was a promo segment by both Randy and AJ in the ring at the same time. I've got to tell you, now, Randy Orton has done some great stuff in WWE. We all know that. All those years and the success he [has] had. There's just zero denying that, but on SmackDown, the premise of the promo was the house."

"AJ Styles always says, 'this is AJ's house' or 'the house that AJ Styles built'. I can't remember exactly how he says it and Randy Orton cut a promo about this. And then [there was a] face-to-face with AJ, which is leading to the match at WrestleMania, obviously. So let me tell you, the WrestleMania thing, that's not even the big thing that I want to talk about. What I'm here to talk about is the delivery and not just how good, but how great this promo was by Randy Orton. It was spectacular, okay? It really was spectacular, his passion, his conviction."

What's next?

Orton and Styles are going to lock horns on April 7th at MetLife Stadium. Given the kind of matches these two have pulled off in the past, we are in for a possible show-stealer.

What are your thoughts on Orton's promo on SmackDown? Who's going to stand tall at WrestleMania 35? Sound off!

