×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former WWE Superstar reacts to Randy Orton insulting AJ Styles

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
98   //    22 Mar 2019, 15:43 IST

Orton completely ripped on AJ
Orton completely ripped on AJ

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar and commentator Taz recently talked about the SmackDown Live segment between AJ Styles and Randy Orton, on episode 663 of The Taz Show.

Taz went on to heap praise on Orton for the promo, calling it "spectacular".

In case you didn't know...

Last week on SmackDown Live, AJ Styles confronted Randy Orton inside the squared circle. Before AJ could come out though, Orton delivered a shoot-promo on The Phenomenal One, belittling him for wrestling Indie shows when Orton was busy becoming the youngest World Champion in WWE history.

AJ held his own against Orton, referring to the fact that Orton has always needed someone to back him up, be it Evolution, Legacy, or The Wyatt Family. The two Superstars are set to face each other at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The heart of the matter

Taz had nothing but good things to say about The Viper's promo. He went on to state that Orton showed lots of passion and conviction.

"Randy Orton, if you didn't see this promo that he cut, well, it was a promo segment, I shouldn't say a 'promo' - it was a promo segment by both Randy and AJ in the ring at the same time. I've got to tell you, now, Randy Orton has done some great stuff in WWE. We all know that. All those years and the success he [has] had. There's just zero denying that, but on SmackDown, the premise of the promo was the house."
"AJ Styles always says, 'this is AJ's house' or 'the house that AJ Styles built'. I can't remember exactly how he says it and Randy Orton cut a promo about this. And then [there was a] face-to-face with AJ, which is leading to the match at WrestleMania, obviously. So let me tell you, the WrestleMania thing, that's not even the big thing that I want to talk about. What I'm here to talk about is the delivery and not just how good, but how great this promo was by Randy Orton. It was spectacular, okay? It really was spectacular, his passion, his conviction."

What's next?

Orton and Styles are going to lock horns on April 7th at MetLife Stadium. Given the kind of matches these two have pulled off in the past, we are in for a possible show-stealer.

What are your thoughts on Orton's promo on SmackDown? Who's going to stand tall at WrestleMania 35? Sound off!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Randy Orton AJ Styles
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton confirmed for WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles sends very passionate message regarding WrestleMania 35 match against Randy Orton
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why AJ Styles vs Randy Orton is happening at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: AJ Styles-Randy Orton SmackDown promo has perfectly set up their WrestleMania match
RELATED STORY
Early Prediction: 4 reasons why Randy Orton will defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles issues a WrestleMania challenge
RELATED STORY
Where does WWE Superstar Randy Orton go from here? 
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Randy Orton vs AJ Styles must happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: AJ Styles' WrestleMania 35 opponent reportedly revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: AJ Styles' big plans for after Wrestlemania 35 revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us