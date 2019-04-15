WWE News: Former WWE Superstar reveals how Triple H made him cry backstage

Triple H

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar and IC Champion Darren Young recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Young opened up about 'The Game' inadvertently making him cry backstage.

In case you didn't know...

Darren Young is a former WWE Tag-Team Champion along with Titus O'Neil as part of the Primetime Players. Young later won the Intercontinental Championship before feuding with his former tag-team partner.

Young was surprisingly released from his WWE contract in 2017.

The heart of the matter

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and, during the interview, Young revealed how Triple H inadvertently brought him to tears after a backstage incident:

“It’s unfortunate that someone didn’t have my back because when I was having my last feud with The Miz, I was told I couldn’t use the cross-face chicken wing because it was a dangerous hold. Legit. I said I know what I’m doing, I’m not going to kill anyone.

"Fast forward and I found out the move was being saved for Asuka. The Miz pointed that out to me in the locker room weeks later and I was like ‘I f*****g knew it!’ It broke my heart. I’ve got pictures of him on my wall in my childhood room. It broke my heart. I cried like a baby backstage and he (Triple H) came over and was like ‘Darren, why are you crying?'” H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

What's next?

As revealed in the interview with Chris Van Vliet, Darren Young says that he's now trying to get signed by either All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor. Young said that at 35, he still has a lot of wrestling left in the tank.

