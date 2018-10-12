WWE News: Former WWE superstar reveals what The Undertaker is really like backstage

Undertaker has the same eerie presence backstage

What's the story?

The Undertaker is one of the most respected wrestlers in WWE and his longevity in the business means that he has worked with a number of current and former wrestlers who all have varying opinions of the man himself both inside and outside of the ring.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker made his debut back at Survivor Series in 1990 but The Deadman's infamous Bone Street Krew wasn't established until three years later. Whilst there were a number of honorary members of the backstage group throughout the years, the known members include James Harrison, Mr. Fuji, Savio Vega, Henry Godwinn Mideon, Yokozuna, Brian Adams, Rikishi, The Godfather and Paul Bearer.

The Krew lasted until 2017 and only Harrison and Undertaker now remain in the WWE from the original founding members. The group was known to have been part of a number of controversial incidents throughout their time, but it's thought that the members of this group were some of Undertaker's closest friends in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Duke "The Dumpster" Droese worked for WWE from 1994 to 1996 when the BSK was still in its infancy and the former star recently spoke to The Hannibal TV where he revealed what it was like backstage in WWE at that time.

"I think at one point anybody who was not part of The Kliq was in the BSK....guys even like Owen Hart and other people like that were in this group."

Droese was then asked about The Undertaker's presence backstage as part of this group.

"A very cool individual, very quiet most of the time, he was obviously very well respected, still is, yeah, he was just a cool individual. Nothing really seemed to rattle him, you know would always see other wrestlers, angry, bitter, resentful, complaining about their situation, now granted Undertaker had one of the top positions at that time, of course, but he would kinda come and go, they would bring him up and down in different issues but you never heard him complain, never, ever heard him complain about anything."

Undertaker seemed to have a certain air about him backstage and it appears that one thing that allowed him to stand apart was the fact that he didn't get wrapped up in any of the politics.

"He didn't get wrapped up in all that stuff, sometimes wrestlers, like certain guys would talk about the people in The Kliq that they didn't like and there was just a lot of complaining and bitterness but you never heard that from Undertaker."

What's next?

Undertaker was recently defeated by Triple H at Super Show-Down, but he will get his chance to extract some revenge at Crown Jewel on November 2nd when The Brothers of Destruction face off against D-Generation X.

