WWE News: Former WWE Superstar's Daughter Training To Be A Wrestler

What's the story?

WWE and the pro wrestling business has seen many families ruling the roost, which includes wrestling royalty like the McMahons, Flairs, and Ortons.

Now, former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion, Santino Marella will be a part of the list of wrestlers whose children have also worked in the business, as his daughter, Bianca Sophia, is currently training to join the WWE's Performance Center.

Today was day one of me overseeing my daughters training personally and acting as her head coach, @WWEPerformCtr is our goal for 2019 https://t.co/WQqVWNfiwv — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) July 12, 2018

In case you didn't know...

After a stint in WWE developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), Marella made his main roster debut in 2007 and went on to work for WWE for almost a decade, leaving the company in 2016.

In the WWE, he won the Intercontinental Championship twice, United States Championship once, and the Tag Team Championship once.

The heart of the matter

Marella's daughter, Bianca, was crowned the winner of the 2013 Miss Teen Ontario-World pageant. But, like her father, she wants to become a pro wrestler and has worked as an announcer for the Battle Arts Academy shows, which is a gym run by Marella and a few others.

Santino announced on social media that she is now training under his tutelage and is her head coach.

He also said that they are training hard to help her join the Performance Center and are targetting 2019 as the year she will join the WWE's wrestling school. The WWE's Performance Center is a sort of finishing school for budding wrestlers, before they make the big step up to NXT and an even bigger step up to RAW or SmackDown.

The present head trainer of the Performance Center is Matt Bloom, aka Albert or A-Train.

What's next?

The WWE is the toughest pro wrestling promotion to crack and be a part of, so it will take all of Santino's experience and expertise, a little luck, and whole lot of talent for his daughter, Bianca, to get into the Performance Center.