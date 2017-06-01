WWE News: Cameron talks about having a chip on her shoulder, desire to return to WWE and more

Former WWE Superstar Cameron spoke about forever having a chip on her shoulder, a possible WWE comeback and much more.

Cameron is open to a WWE return down the road.

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Cameron has stated that she’d love to return to the WWE. In a recent interview with Extra, the former Funkadactyl also said that she was on good terms with WWE and that she harboured no ill will towards anyone in the promotion.

In case you didn’t know...

Cameron, whose real name is Ariane Nicole Andrew, performed for the WWE from 2011 until the promotion announced her release in May of last year.

The 29-year-old stated that it was perhaps her online tiffs with fans that prompted WWE management to let go of her services, although the exact reason behind her release from the company has not been mentioned to the present day.

The heart of the matter

Cameron asserted that she and WWE parted ways on good terms. She added that no matter what was said about her, she always appreciated the fans’ candour and passion for the business.

Furthermore, on the issue of having a chip on her shoulder and a potential return to the WWE, she stated:

“I would definitely love to come back in the future to show the WWE Universe my full potential. I like to say this isn’t goodbye but more like see you later.” “There will forever be a chip on my shoulder. Maybe one day I will be able to prove myself to the WWE Universe.”

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars released in 2016 and where are they now

What’s next?

Cameron is presently pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, with no immediate plans of returning to the squared-circle…for now.

Author’s take

Cameron is one of the more agile women to step inside a WWE ring, however, said agility never seemed to get her over with the WWE Universe.

In my opinion, the young performer has a bright future outside the WWE should she choose to stay away from the sport of professional wrestling, and if she does, indeed, lace up the boots and tights once again, I’d love to see her in a feud with her former Funkadactyl dance partner Naomi.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com