WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Talks About Losing His Foot (Video)

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 52 // 15 Oct 2018, 17:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A heartbreaking account of a man who reached his lowest point

What's the story?

WWE's illustrious past is full of men and women who have gone off into the sunset after incredible careers. Others have reached their lowest points and struggled with major issues like addiction.

Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese explained how he lost his foot in an edition of Hannibal TV. The account is both depressing and heartbreaking to hear. It is a tale of how 'real' sports entertainment can be.

In case you didn't know...

Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese wrestled for WWE between 1994-96. He also had a one-off appearance in 2001 where he returned for one night only, in a gimmick Battle Royal.

The gimmick he is best known for is that of a garbageman, and he carried a trash can to the ring as well. In 1994, in what is considered to be one of the first examples of hardcore wrestling in WWE, he hit Jerry Lawler with the same. He was released from the company in 1996, because he could not handle the WWE schedule.

The heart of the matter

Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese recounted the heartbreaking tale of how he lost his foot. This was from the time when he became a schoolteacher following his WWE run:

I still had a lot of old wrestling injuries. What happened in about 2009 is I started working out again and pushed it too hard. I had a foot injury. I'd twisted my ankle a bunch of times wrestling in the WWF. Against Triple H I twisted it, because I used to wear these hi-tech magnums.

Even though Droese should have taken better care of his foot, he did not. And he even developed a staph infection on his foot:

By the time I realized it, my foot was falling off from the inside. So, I had to rush back to the hospital. They pumped me full of antibiotics for about two weeks straight. And the options were- 'we can try to clean it up and heal it all up, but there's no guarantee'. And I remember, and I"m on a bunch of drugs here, and they told me- 'If you want to be out of pain, the quickest way is if we took your foot and got you a good prosthetic, you'd be out of pain sooner'. That sounded appealing to me because I'd been in so much pain for the two years prior to that.

What's next?

Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese is retired now and has not wrestled for a long time. We at SportsKeeda wish him all the luck in the world, and hope he never succumbs to his demons again. Our best wishes are with the legend.

What's the most terrifying story you've heard about a former WWE superstar? Let us know in the comments.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.