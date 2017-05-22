WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Virgil gets heat for racist comment on Jinder Mahal

Virgil tweeted a controversial tweet after Jinder Mahal's victory over Randy Orton at Backlash.

The fans are not happy with Virgil

What’s the story?

Former WWE superstar Virgil is facing a backlash from WWE fans after he made a racist comment on the newly crowned WWE champion Jinder Mahal. Despite the strong negative reaction from fans, Virgil is yet to take down the Tweet as of writing.

In case you did not know...

Virgil started his wrestling career back in 1985 and wrestled in both WWE and WCW. His most notable storyline came when he served as the bodyguard of Ted DiBiase and became the Million Dollar champion during his first stint with WWE. He then spent time on the independent circuit and retired in 2013.

This is not the first time that Virgil is coming under the spotlight for a racist comment. Earlier, Virgil had invited controversy by noting that racism is ‘Totally fine’ in wrestling and for incorporating racism into his wrestling matches.

The heart of the matter

Virgil was live tweeting during Backlash which was headlined by the WWE title match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton. At one point in the show; Virgil posted a racist joke which did not sit well with the fans.

Here’s the controversial tweet that the former wrestler posted online:

I swear I just saw Jinder Mahal get me a slurpee at 7-11 #wwebacklash — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) May 22, 2017

A large section of the WWE Universe were not pleased about the tweet and expressed their unhappiness.

@TheRealVirgil @the_ironsheik Way to be racist and not the least bit funny — Glitter Cunt (@Glitter_x_Cunt) May 22, 2017

@TheRealVirgil @_BlindedFate At least he has a job. What are you doing these days Virgil besides pushing your cardboard box from alley to alley? — S. Carter (@ThaHustleMan330) May 22, 2017

.@TheRealVirgil sis, can you even afford a Slurpee? — Jay (@JayExodus) May 22, 2017

@TheRealVirgil Guess what, he actually he's a top tier talent now. Something you never were. Now think about that and let that thought eat you up. — Tristan Paul Creed (@RealAntiMatter) May 22, 2017

There were a few fans who found the Tweet funny, too, but a large majority were not pleased with what Virgil posted.

What’s next?

The tweet from Virgil is unlikely to have any direct impact on Jinder Mahal. The Maharaja could have a huge celebration on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live.

Author’s Take

It’s not surprising that people have started to roll out racist comments against Jinder Mahal. We have seen such scenarios in the past as well and now that he is the WWE champion, such jokes and comments are likely to rise.

A racist tweet coming from Virgil, who has been notorious for banking on racism to make the headlines, is not a surprise at all.