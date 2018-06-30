WWE News: Former WWE Tough Enough winner passes away after battle with cancer at 38

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 754 // 30 Jun 2018, 15:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Cappotelli won the third season of WWE's Tough Enough

What's the story?

Former Tough Enough winner and Ohio Valley Wrestling competitor, Matt Cappotelli passed away after two rounds of battle with cancer at the age of 38.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

TMZ reported that Cappotelli's wife, Lindsay Cappotelli wrote in a statement about her husband's death, on the 29th of June.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Cappotelli was a competitor on the 3rd season of WWE's Tough Enough and was the eventual winner alongside wrestler John Morrison. Soon after his victory, he was wrestling in the Ohio Valley Wrestling promotion, when the doctors diagnosed him with grade 2/3 astrocytoma, which is a form of cancer of the brain.

He surrendered the OVW title after announcing the diagnosis. He then went on to have surgery in 2007, looking to remove a tumour which was in his brain. The surgery was a success, but his fight with cancer was far from over.

The doctors found a suspicious mass in his brain in 2017 and concluded that the disease was back. After further investigation, Cappotelli was diagnosed with grade IV glioblastoma multiforme, and he underwent emergency surgery and chemotherapy. In December, a second Grade-4-tumour appeared, which could not be operated on as it was too close to the brain stem.

In 2018, Cappotelli's wife, Lindsay, revealed more about her husband's condition in a heartrending blog, stating that the doctors had advised them to discontinue treatment and that they were preparing for the inevitable.

The heart of the matter

In the recent statement of Lindsay Cappotelli, reported by TMZ, she wrote about her husband passing away. Matt Cappotelli passed away at 3:30 am on the 29th of June a year after his brain surgery.

"Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus exactly one year after his brain surgery."

She went on to say that although they had thought that they were prepared for his passing, it was not possible to be completely ready.

She said she wanted to be comforted by the one person who could no longer comfort her, and that she missed him a tremendous amount.

"I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn’t change how much I miss him."

What's next?

Matt Cappotelli had all the potential to be one of the best stars in WWE before cancer struck him down. He did not give up and battled through cancer twice displaying his indomitable spirit.

We at Sportskeeda wish Matt Cappotelli's near and dear ones strength in this time of mourning. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family.

You can see Matt Cappotelli being declared the co-winner of WWE's Tough Enough Season 3 here:

You can leave your wishes for Matt Cappotelli in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.