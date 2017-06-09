WWE News: Former WWE writer reveals why Sister Abigail will never be seen in WWE

Former WWE Creative Team member reveals why the WWE Universe won't see Sister Abigail in WWE.

Bray Wyatt hails Sister Abigail as his mentor

What’s the story?

Former WWE writer Kevin Eck revealed why Sister Abigail will never be seen in WWE in a physical capacity.

On a recent edition of the PWTorch Livecast, Eck spoke about the backstory of the Sister Abigail character, besides explaining why fans won’t see Bray Wyatt’s mentor make an appearance in a WWE ring.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE character of Bray Wyatt is portrayed by Windham Lawrence Rotunda who was formerly known as Husky Harris.

The 30-year-old reinvented himself in 2012, transforming into ‘The Eater of Worlds’ Bray Wyatt, and would go on to eventually become WWE Champion, besides cementing himself as one of the biggest stars in WWE today.

The heart of the matter

Sister Abigail has been an essential part of Bray Wyatt’s gimmick, with several references to the mythical personality being made not only by Wyatt but also by fellow members of the original Wyatt Family such as Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

Kevin Eck explained why Sister Abigail may never be seen in WWE: “From what I know about how Bray Wyatt envisioned that character, I don’t think that character is ever going to be seen, because the way Bray explained it, and I don’t think it’s ever come out on TV, he speaks in riddles, so maybe if you read in-between the lines.”

“But Bray Wyatt was apparently a young man and Sister Abigail was an old, black woman, in I believe, the swamps of Louisiana who had some supernatural powers, and you know, the history of voodoo and such in New Orleans. I believe she took him under her wing and kind of taught him the secrets of what she knows of the dark arts and things like that.”

Additionally, Eck asserted that Sister Abigail is almost a witch-like character and the person who turned Bray Wyatt into what he is today. He continued that Sister Abigail taught Wyatt that he’s special and the chosen one.

Furthermore, Eck stated that if the WWE goes by Bray’s vision, the fans may not get to see a physical Sister Abigail.

What’s next?

Bray Wyatt came up short in his number 1 contender Fatal 5-Way Match at Extreme Rules. Regardless, The New Face of Fear has vowed to exact revenge upon the four men he faced in that matchup – Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Besides, it’s intriguing to note that Erick Rowan, Bray’s Wyatt Family brethren, made an interesting reference to Sister Abigail a few weeks back, which in turn got fans speculating about WWE possibly introducing Sister Abigail on TV.

Author’s take

I, for one, am truly intrigued to see how WWE handles fan interest in the mysterious Sister Abigail.

The WWE could truly capitalise on the character, given the fact that despite not having appeared on-screen, Sister Abigail is more ‘over’ among the fans than most of the roster today.