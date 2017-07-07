Indy News: Former WWE/ECW Superstar avoids jail time after posting YouTube video

What’s the story?

It looked like the tumultuous life of PJ Polaco – aka Justin Credible – was about to take a turn for the worse. In a recent YouTube post, the former ECW Champion told fans he was looking at some serious jail time. Thankfully, it looks like the former Impact Player is going to avoid time behind bars.

In case you didn’t know....

Back in March, Polaco was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Threatening in the second degree. Now, in the video, PJ claims that he was “arrested for threatening someone who he loved and would never hurt, or touch.

The heart of the matter

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s investigation, the case involving Polaco has been continued until September. In the meantime, the former Aldo Montoya will be supervised by a family relations officer in the meantime.

According to their research, even if PJ is found guilty, jail usually isn’t issued in instances like these and the offender is usually put into a program, instead. Whatever the case may be, we’ll find out more this fall when the case is finished.

Here’s the video PJ posted earlier this week.

Author’s take

I like PJ a lot, as both a performer and as a person. I really hope this works out OK for everyone involved