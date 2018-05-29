WWE News: Four huge matches announced for next week's Raw in Houston

The build-up to Money in the Bank officially begins next week.

Four huge matches are set to take place next week on Raw

What's the story?

Next week's episode of Raw is the penultimate show ahead of Money in the Bank and the company has ensured that it will be a memorable night in Houston, Texas.

In case you didn't know...

Seeds were planted this week on Raw as the stars who are set to collide in next month's Money in the Bank ladder match made it clear that it would be every man for themselves.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax turned nasty as she attempted to get into Ronda Rousey's head to make the match between the two women for the Raw Women's Championship a little bit more even.

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel also pushed for their Tag Team Championship match and tried to convince the Tag Team Division to give them a shot at the titles, by making them a Memorial Day BBQ which didn't go down very well.

The heart of the matter

Next week's Raw will see the continuation of many of these feuds as Kevin Owens and Finn Balor collide after Owens cost the former Universal Champion his match against Braun Strowman in the opening stages of Monday Night Raw.

Balor and Owens will rehash their famous feud from NXT next week on Raw.

Kevin Owens collided with Bobby Roode this week after Kurt Angle decided that the former United States Champion should back up the comments he made about Roode whilst he was on commentary.

Owens won the match, but Roode played interfered Strowman came looking for Owens but Strowman went on to attack Roode as well to prove that it would be every man for themselves in three weeks time.

Bobby Roode goes one on one with Braun Strowman

Ronda Rousey makes her hotly anticipated singles match debut at Money in the Bank when she battled Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship, but after Jax sent a message to Ronda this week by beating down Michelle Webb, it will be Natalya who steps up to the Irresistible Force next week in Houston.

The final match that was announced for next week's episode of Raw will finally see the Number One Contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships crowned. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt didn't defend their titles at Backlash and will definitely be watching with interest next week on Raw when the Tag Team Division competes in a battle royal.

What's next?

Monday Night Raw returns to Houston, Texas next week and it will see many of the feuds leading into Money in the Bank finally pick up the pace.

Author's take

This was definitely a lacklustre episode of Monday Night Raw, but it's been three weeks since a pay-per-view and there are still three weeks to go. The build-up to Money in the Bank will pick up next week when the event is finally on the horizon and it looks as though WWE has an epic show planned.

