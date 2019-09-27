WWE News: Four NXT Superstars including Adam Cole reportedly injured

Will Adam Cole be recovered in time to defend his NXT Championship next week?

NXT Live on The USA Network

NXT broke a million viewers once again this week when the show continued to be aired live on the USA Network. It has been a learning curve for the developmental brand since it has been aired on The WWE Network over the past four years and pre-recorded in four hours slots.

Along with the show's switch over to the USA Network, Matt Camp has begun airing a weekly show which announces the injuries following the week's action and this week there were four stars who made up the list.

Adam Cole injured ahead of title defense

The following video was shared by WWE which lists this week's injuries including NXT Champion Adam Cole who is scheduled to go one on one with Matt Riddle for the Championship next week.

According to the report, Cole suffered a fractured shoulder following the assault at the hands of Matt Riddle and it could now lead to an angle next week on NXT which would prevent Cole from having to defend his Championship.

Other injuries include Raul Mendoza who suffered fractured ribs in his match against Cameron Grimes, Dominik Dijakovic who sustained a cervical strain in his loss to Keith Lee and Kushida who main evented the show but suffered a wrist injury in the process.

Adam Cole is the only real threat to next week's show since all other stars listed have more than a week to rest from their sustained injuries.

It is thought that this injury to Adam Cole could definitely play a part in his feud with Matt Riddle and given the fact that War Games is now right around the corner, it's easy to see their match being rescheduled for Survivor Series weekend if it can't go ahead next week.

Do you think Adam Cole will recover in time to defend his Championship? Have your say in the comments section below...

