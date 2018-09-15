WWE News: FOX Vice President speaks about upcoming SmackDown Live move

SmackDown Live will move to FOX in October next year.

What's the story?

The senior executive Vice President of FOX has described the upcoming move on SmackDown Live to their network as a "unique opportunity."

The Wrap reported it initially.

In case you didn't know

WWE SmackDown had it's pilot episode in April 1999, before having its premiere in August that year.

Named after The Rock's catchphrase, the two-hour show has provided an alternative to the RAW brand, which debuted in January 1993.

In 2011, the brands were merged into one but were split again in 2016 during the Brand Extension.

In June this year, a deal was confirmed to air the blue-branded show on FOX Sports, after their current contract expires with the USA Network.

The deal will last a minimum 5 years, and valued at $205 million per year.

The heart of the matter

John Nallen has served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Fox since 2013. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, he spoke about the benefits that the move will give both parties.

"It's a 50 to 52-week-a-year sport with no repeats. It's a new novella every week. For us to have that kind of appointment programming, that audience, every week of the year, is a really unique opportunity for us."

Nallen also spoke about being able to dominate Friday nights, where SmackDown is expected to be aired after the move to FOX.

"To lock up a Friday night and just not have to focus on programming it from an entertainment standpoint."

In a separate interview, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has described the deal between WWE and FOX as "a perfect match."

What's next?

SmackDown Live will move to FOX on, October 19, next year and will move from its current slot on Tuesday to Friday nights.

