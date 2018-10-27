×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Freak accident kept NXT Superstars away from WWE Evolution announcement

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
894   //    27 Oct 2018, 08:00 IST

The WWE's Women's roster was front and center for the massive announcement
The WWE's Women's roster was front and center for the massive announcement

What's the story?

On July 23rd, most of the WWE's female superstars were on stage when Stephanie McMahon revealed the all-women's PPV, WWE Evolution. However, the stage was apparently missing a few stars from NXT.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE decided to go all in on its women's roster when it announced WWE Evolution. The all-female PPV would feature 50+ competitors and would include stars from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and the company's latest brand, NXT UK. Not only that, but legends from the company's past, including Trish Stratus and Lita, would compete at the event.

The WWE announced that Evolution would feature four title bouts: Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK Women's Championships. As of late, since the NXT UK tapings aired later than originally planned, the NXT UK Title bout was dropped.

Still, considering that half of the card was going to feature talent from the company's developmental territory, it was surprising to only see Nikki Cross there, who had been touring with the main roster that weekend.

The heart of the matter

Shayna Baszler was recently a guest on the Breaking Kayfabe Podcast this week and revealed that the women of NXT were originally supposed to be at Raw for the historic announcement. She stated that the WWE planned to fly them to Raw because they wanted some representation of the brand. However, a delayed flight would cause some issues.

So during the walk through the plane, the pilot, who was hired by WWE...we're told he hits his head on a crossbeam of the plane and split open his head and he had to get stitches. All this time, we were in contact with the WWE and they finally said it's not gonna happen, so I had to watch it on TV.

It's tough to hear NXT's female athletes were set to appear for a brief moment on Monday Night Raw, only to be kept away due to a delayed flight and a freak accident.

What's next?

Shayna Baszler is scheduled to face Kairi Sane at WWE Evolution. The Queen of Spades looks to recapture the NXT Women's Championship that she lost to the Pirate Princess back at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

As for the rest of the NXT roster, they'll more than likely appear during the Battle Royal in an effort to earn a future title shot.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Kairi Sane Shayna Baszler
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
WWE News: WWE Reveals Evolution Announce Team
RELATED STORY
WWE News: More former Superstars confirmed for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge new title match confirmed for WWE Evolution
RELATED STORY
Complete List of WWE Legends and Former Superstars...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars From the Past That Should Appear At...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Several SmackDown Live women legitimately...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two more WWE legends confirmed to appear at WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Spoiler on Championship match being officially...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: 3 Wrestlers who definitely won't be...
RELATED STORY
4 female superstars who can win the battle royal at WWE...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us