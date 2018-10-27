WWE News: Freak accident kept NXT Superstars away from WWE Evolution announcement

The WWE's Women's roster was front and center for the massive announcement

What's the story?

On July 23rd, most of the WWE's female superstars were on stage when Stephanie McMahon revealed the all-women's PPV, WWE Evolution. However, the stage was apparently missing a few stars from NXT.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE decided to go all in on its women's roster when it announced WWE Evolution. The all-female PPV would feature 50+ competitors and would include stars from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and the company's latest brand, NXT UK. Not only that, but legends from the company's past, including Trish Stratus and Lita, would compete at the event.

The WWE announced that Evolution would feature four title bouts: Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK Women's Championships. As of late, since the NXT UK tapings aired later than originally planned, the NXT UK Title bout was dropped.

Still, considering that half of the card was going to feature talent from the company's developmental territory, it was surprising to only see Nikki Cross there, who had been touring with the main roster that weekend.

The heart of the matter

Shayna Baszler was recently a guest on the Breaking Kayfabe Podcast this week and revealed that the women of NXT were originally supposed to be at Raw for the historic announcement. She stated that the WWE planned to fly them to Raw because they wanted some representation of the brand. However, a delayed flight would cause some issues.

So during the walk through the plane, the pilot, who was hired by WWE...we're told he hits his head on a crossbeam of the plane and split open his head and he had to get stitches. All this time, we were in contact with the WWE and they finally said it's not gonna happen, so I had to watch it on TV.

It's tough to hear NXT's female athletes were set to appear for a brief moment on Monday Night Raw, only to be kept away due to a delayed flight and a freak accident.

What's next?

Shayna Baszler is scheduled to face Kairi Sane at WWE Evolution. The Queen of Spades looks to recapture the NXT Women's Championship that she lost to the Pirate Princess back at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

As for the rest of the NXT roster, they'll more than likely appear during the Battle Royal in an effort to earn a future title shot.