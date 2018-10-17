WWE News: Full confirmed line-up for WWE World Cup revealed at SmackDown 1000

Soumik Datta // 17 Oct 2018, 08:23 IST

The inaugural WWE World Cup promises to be historic

What's the story?

On tonight's special episode of SmackDown 1000, the returning Rey Mysterio alongside former WWE Champion The Miz officially booked their places in the upcoming Crown Jewel World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

After an absence from the WWE for well over two and a half years, Rey Mysterio finally made his full-time return to the WWE on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live in what marked the 1000th episode for the blue brand.

Mysterio, who earlier this year had already competed in the Royal Rumble, recently also made his debut under New Japan Pro Wrestling and has been mostly working on the Independent Circuit for some of the most notable promotions around the globe.

In the meantime, the former WWE World Champion has also been working for promotions such as Lucha Libre AAA and Lucha Underground as well and also competed in the main event of the first ever All In show on the 1st of September.

The heart of the matter

Tonight's episode of SmackDown Live featured two Crown Jewel World Cup Qualifying matches. Former WWE Champion The Miz became the seventh superstar to book his place in the eight-man tournament after defeating Rusev in a quick match, following outside interference from Aiden English and with Raw GM Kurt Angle sitting at ringside for special commentary as well.

In the second qualifying match of the evening and what was also the main event of the evening, the returning Rey Mysterio faced WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a highly anticipated singles match, with 'The Master of the 619' subsequently fighting his way to victory following a hard-fought win over 'The Rockstar of WWE'.

With the win, not only did Rey mark his return to the WWE, but also booked his ticket for Crown Jewel becoming the final entrant in the WWE World Cup.

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel takes place on the 2nd of November, 2018 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, and The Miz have all been confirmed for the inaugural WWE World Cup.