WWE News: Full list of 52 names that creative pitched for The New Day

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 16:46 IST SHARE

WWE had problems coming up with The New Day's name

The latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast revolved around the names that WWE’s creative team pitched for Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods before they debuted together as a faction.

Throughout the podcast, Woods read out the list of names that creative had for the three-man group, which Kingston has kept on three pages of notes since 2014.

Kingston was particularly against The Tribe, which he felt had a racial tone, and Woods did not want to be called Million Man Ministry for the same reason. Big E liked the latter name, though, and even joked that he would call his own faction by that name if The New Day ever splits up.

Here is the full list of 52 names that WWE’s creative team pitched:

The Beat

The Tribe

Perfect Harmony

Healing Through Harmony

The Wonders

The Miracles

The Sensations

The Modern Marvels

Vibe and Vision

The Commotions

Harmony’s Three

Trillogy

Triverse

KBX

The House of Light

The Triumph

The Beacon

The New City

The Cause

The Voice

The Regulators

House of Positive Energy (HOPE)

House of Purpose

The Calling

Voices of Triumph

The Prime

The Charge

The Reach

The Concept

The Achievers

The Sentinels

Genesis

Born Again

Revelation

Nation of Salvation

The Congregation

The Advent

The Trinity

Crusaders

Exodus

Redeem

Risen

Almighty

Modern Day Saints

The Sainthood

The A-Men

Brothers of Xavier

X-Communication

Saving Our Souls (SOS)

Million Man Ministry

Resurrection

Penance

In the end, Kingston revealed that all three Superstars liked The New Day, which was the name of the group’s new entrance theme, and they included it on a list of three names that they pitched themselves, along with By Any Means Necessary and The New Way.

Listen to Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) discuss all things WWE with Sportskeeda's Korey Gunz on the first episode of The Rosser Rewind!