WWE News: Full list of 52 names that creative pitched for The New Day
The latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast revolved around the names that WWE’s creative team pitched for Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods before they debuted together as a faction.
Throughout the podcast, Woods read out the list of names that creative had for the three-man group, which Kingston has kept on three pages of notes since 2014.
Kingston was particularly against The Tribe, which he felt had a racial tone, and Woods did not want to be called Million Man Ministry for the same reason. Big E liked the latter name, though, and even joked that he would call his own faction by that name if The New Day ever splits up.
Here is the full list of 52 names that WWE’s creative team pitched:
- The Beat
- The Tribe
- Perfect Harmony
- Healing Through Harmony
- The Wonders
- The Miracles
- The Sensations
- The Modern Marvels
- Vibe and Vision
- The Commotions
- Harmony’s Three
- Trillogy
- Triverse
- KBX
- The House of Light
- The Triumph
- The Beacon
- The New City
- The Cause
- The Voice
- The Regulators
- House of Positive Energy (HOPE)
- House of Purpose
- The Calling
- Voices of Triumph
- The Prime
- The Charge
- The Reach
- The Concept
- The Achievers
- The Sentinels
- Genesis
- Born Again
- Revelation
- Nation of Salvation
- The Congregation
- The Advent
- The Trinity
- Crusaders
- Exodus
- Redeem
- Risen
- Almighty
- Modern Day Saints
- The Sainthood
- The A-Men
- Brothers of Xavier
- X-Communication
- Saving Our Souls (SOS)
- Million Man Ministry
- Resurrection
- Penance
In the end, Kingston revealed that all three Superstars liked The New Day, which was the name of the group’s new entrance theme, and they included it on a list of three names that they pitched themselves, along with By Any Means Necessary and The New Way.
