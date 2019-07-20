WWE News: Full Spoilers for NXT UK Plymouth night one tapings (Exclusive)

Can Imperium claim the last member of British Strong Style left standing

What's the story?

The first night of NXT UK's tapings in Plymouth had just finished with a bang thanks to the appearance of NXT Superstars Matt Riddle and The Street Profits, but what else went down at the tapings on the road to NXT TakeOver UK: Cardiff.

In this article, we give you the full spoiler from the tapings!

In case you didn't know...

NXT UK's first TakeOver was a resounding success with Moustache Mountain taking on Grizzled Young Vets, Finn Balor squaring off with Jordan Devlin, Toni Storm fighting Rhea Ripley, and Pete Dunne fending off Joe Coffey to retain the UK Championship, only to get confronted by a debuting Walter.

The next UK TakeOver was announced to be taking place in Cardiff on August 31st, and Walter heads into it as the dominant NXT UK Champion with the Imperium stable of Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe, and Fabian Aichner with him.

The heart of the matter

So, without further ado, here are the taping results for NXT UK Plymouth Night One!

Johnny Saint and Sid Scala hyped up NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff but were interrupted by Imperium. Walter wanted to know who was left to face him! Tyler Bate's music hit and he ambushed Imperium, clearing the ring of Walter's stablemates and brawling with the Champ until referees and other locker room members broke them up. Sid Scala then announced the match was official, Tyler Bate Vs. Walter for the UK Championship at Cardiff.

Tyler Bate and Walter being separated

Gallus Def. Pretty Deadly - Wolfgang and Mark Coffey made light work of their significantly smaller opponents and then announced they were gunning for James Drake and Zack Gibson's NXT UK Tag-Team Titles.

- Wolfgang and Mark Coffey made light work of their significantly smaller opponents and then announced they were gunning for James Drake and Zack Gibson's NXT UK Tag-Team Titles. Rhea Ripley Def. Dani Luna - Another squash match, this time on behalf of the imposing Aussie as Ripley pinned Luna fairly comfortably

- Another squash match, this time on behalf of the imposing Aussie as Ripley pinned Luna fairly comfortably Alexander Wolfe Def. Jordan Devlin - This was a cracker of a match with Devlin hitting Wolfe with a litany of stiff elbows, kicks, and punches with Wolfe refusing to go down. Eventually, the Imperium member managed to take down the Irish Ace for the win.

- This was a cracker of a match with Devlin hitting Wolfe with a litany of stiff elbows, kicks, and punches with Wolfe refusing to go down. Eventually, the Imperium member managed to take down the Irish Ace for the win. Noam Dar Def. Ashton Smith - Dar and Smith had a decent, albeit fairly short match that saw the Scottish Supernova pick up the win. There was a post-match interview in the ring where Dar hyped up his winning streak and said that he'll be at Cardiff for TakeOver

- Dar and Smith had a decent, albeit fairly short match that saw the Scottish Supernova pick up the win. There was a post-match interview in the ring where Dar hyped up his winning streak and said that he'll be at Cardiff for TakeOver Grizzled Young Vets hit the ring and addressed the fact Gallus publicly stated they were coming for the titles, saying they didn't deserve it. Gallus came out and told them they weren't asking for a match, they were taking it. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster then interrupted both teams and said that if a match was happening in Cardiff, then they were going to be involved. Zack Gibson told them to earn it.

Jinny and Jazzy Gabert Def. Xia Brookside and Piper Niven - Midway through the match Rhea Ripley came out from the back and ended up brawling with Piper Niven with the pair fighting to the back. This left Brookside alone, who came close to winning by herself but couldn't overcome the power of Jazzy Gabert.

- Midway through the match Rhea Ripley came out from the back and ended up brawling with Piper Niven with the pair fighting to the back. This left Brookside alone, who came close to winning by herself but couldn't overcome the power of Jazzy Gabert. It was unclear if this will actually make the taping, but as Brookside was recovering from her loss and making her way out of the ring Shayna Baszler appeared and laid Brookside out with a Gutwrench.

Shayna Baszler dominates NXT UK just as much as NXT

Dave Mastiff Vs. Joe Coffey - No Contest - These two guys knocked lumps out of each other with the match ending following an apron spear spot into an exposed turnbuckle. Both men then barely made it up for the count of eight and then knocked each other out again. Once they had gotten up a second time the pair seemed to want to continue fighting but Sid Scala and the rest of Gallus split them up.

- These two guys knocked lumps out of each other with the match ending following an apron spear spot into an exposed turnbuckle. Both men then barely made it up for the count of eight and then knocked each other out again. Once they had gotten up a second time the pair seemed to want to continue fighting but Sid Scala and the rest of Gallus split them up. Travis Banks Def. Kenny Williams - Noam Dar was on commentary during the match and saw Banks and Williams put on a decent match with Banks ultimately coming out on top. After the match Banks and Dar had an altercation.

- Noam Dar was on commentary during the match and saw Banks and Williams put on a decent match with Banks ultimately coming out on top. After the match Banks and Dar had an altercation. Isla Dawn Def. Nina Samuels - This one had an abrupt finish with Dawn picking up the win with a big boot to the head.

- This one had an abrupt finish with Dawn picking up the win with a big boot to the head. Kassius Ohno Def. Ilja Dragunov - This was easily the match of the night and probably a must-watch when the episode airs. Ohno absolutely battered Dragunov who kept almost claiming victory from the jaws of defeat, but Ohno's ring IQ ultimately kept him one step ahead until he knocked Dragunov out

What's next?

Tomorrows' tapings will feature Xia Brookside one-on-one with Shayna Baszler, which might mean that this is an actual angle heading into TakeOver Cardiff, and Ligero will also be in action. Make sure to come to Sportskeeda for those results as well!