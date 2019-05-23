WWE News: Full-time Superstar plans to retire The Undertaker

The Undertaker has been part of the WWE roster for 29 years

What's the story?

Ahead of The Undertaker’s in-ring return against Goldberg at Super ShowDown on June 7, one of WWE’s most prominent current Superstars has revealed that they want to retire “The Deadman” once and for all.

In case you didn't know…

There have been discussions about The Undertaker potentially retiring as an in-ring performer for the last decade.

The speculation regarding his future mounted in 2014 after WrestleMania 30, where he lost his 21-match undefeated streak at WWE’s biggest show of the year against Brock Lesnar, but he returned 12 months later and went on to defeat Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon at the next two WrestleMania events.

In 2017, it looked as though, at the age of 52, he had officially retired at the end of his WrestleMania 33 loss against Roman Reigns when he placed his hat, coat and gloves in the middle of the ring and the event finished with a “GONG” sound. But, once again, he returned the next year to defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

Although the WWE legend competed in four televised matches in 2018, the retirement talk continued in early 2019 after he missed WrestleMania for just the third time in his 29-year WWE career.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Express Sport, Braun Strowman mentioned that he would not only like to face The Undertaker in a singles match one day – something he has never done – but he wants to be the man to retire the WWE icon.

He said:

“Just the opportunity to share the ring with The Undertaker but maybe be the final hammer to nail the coffin shut at The Deadman, The Monster is up to the challenge. I don’t know how many more retirement matches he can have. I can put him out to pasture like I did to Big Show.”

What's next?

Braun Strowman will face Bobby Lashley one-on-one for the first time in a televised match at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7.

At the same event, The Undertaker will return to in-ring action for the first time since November 2018 when he faces WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in a dream match that has never taken place before.