WWE News: Full video of The Shield saying goodbye to Dean Ambrose after RAW

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
299   //    09 Apr 2019, 11:46 IST

The Shield
The Shield

What's the story?

After the main event of the RAW after WrestleMania, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns invited Dean Ambrose to come out to give him a proper farewell. WWE have released the full video of Ambrose's farewell.

In case you didn't know...

The main event of RAW was supposed to be a title for title match between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. However, during the middle of the match, The Bar interfered leading to a DQ. The fans in attendance were unhappy as the match got converted into a tag-team match.

Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston the match after Rollins pinned Cesaro following a Curb Stomp. After RAW went off the air, Rollins acknowledged that fans were unhappy with what had happened because AEW chants had broken out at one point during the main event.

The heart of the matter

After RAW went off the air, Seth Rollins asked the fans in the Barclays Center to help him out in giving Dean Ambrose a proper farewell. He first invited out Roman Reigns before asking Ambrose to join them.

Rollins told Ambrose that it broke his heart to see him go and told that fans that he'd already tried to get Ambrose to stay but it hadn't worked. He then thanked Ambrose for helping him get to where he is.

Ambrose came out and said that over the years, he'd had a number of memorable moments in the Barclays Center but added that buildings were just "brick and mortar" and it was the fans in the arena who made the building. He also said that before The Shield's first match in the Barclays Center, Arn Anderson had called the three of them "two indie shmucks and a football player".

You can check out the full video below:

What's next?

We don't yet know what's next for Dean Ambrose but there's definitely a chance he could sign for AEW.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
