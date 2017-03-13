WWE News: Further developments in the AJ Styles-Shane McMahon story

WWE chose the historic Madison Square Garden to further the feud between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon

by Prityush Haldar News 13 Mar 2017, 12:58 IST

AJ Styles and Shane McMahon are headed on a collision course at WrestleMania

What’s the story?

Tensions are flaring as the WWE Universe inches closer to WrestleMania. Last night at WWE Live from Madison Square Garden, AJ Styles interrupted Shane McMahon while the latter was cutting a promo. Styles was still adamant about getting his shot at the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania and asked Shane to reconsider his decision.

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles was put in a match last week on SmackDown LIVE against Randy Orton to determine the number one contender to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Despite his best efforts, AJ Styles found himself holding the shorter end of the stick when Randy Orton delivered an RKO to close out the match with a win.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles feels that he had jumped through all the hoops that the SmackDown management wanted, for him to get a shot at the WWE Championship. However, Randy Orton burning down the Wyatt Family compound and reemerging in the title picture turned all plans upside down for the Phenomenal One.

After a losing effort, Styles was involved in a heated argument with Shane Mcmahon backstage after SmackDown last Tuesday. The two men had to be separated by the likes of Road Dogg and Michael Hayes.

The segment at Madison Square Garden was another chapter in the Shane-Styles saga where AJ pleaded his case to the Commissioner of SmackDown LIVE. Shane put over Styles as one of the best wrestlers in the company but stuck to the fact that Randy Orton was the better man to compete for the WWE Championship.

AJ Styles promo with Shane to open up #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/DQDSbD52nb — Nelbow Shlabotnik (@noslenisnelson) March 12, 2017

What’s next?

It is a given fact that AJ Styles will square off against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. This feud has been a long time coming with Styles regularly going on record to say that the top brass in the company has always placed obstacles on his path to success in the WWE.

Sportskeeda's Take

Some fans may not be thrilled with the AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon booking, but this match has the potential of becoming one of the highlights of the evening. Shane McMahon’s unconventional style coupled with AJ Styles’ strong and talented in-ring moves would make for a compelling match at WrestleMania.