WWE News: Gail Kim on what Triple H told her when she left WWE; Vince McMahon's views on women's wrestling

Kim left WWE in 2011 and joined rival promotion, TNA.

Gail Kim had words of high praise for Triple H

What’s the story?

Gail Kim recently revealed the encouraging words Triple H had for her when she left WWE.

Kim spoke to ex-WWE writer Kevin Eck and revealed what Vince McMahon felt about women’s wresting, by narrating an incident involving her and a WWE agent; besides her aforementioned account of Triple H.

In case you didn’t know...

Gail Kim is widely regarded as one of the greatest female professional wrestling performers of all time. The 40-year-old Canadian rose to fame in the WWE in the early-2000s and alternated between Impact Wrestling and WWE.

Following her departure from WWE in 2011, Kim moved to TNA and took women’s wrestling to the next level, particularly owing to her matches against Awesome Kong. She holds the distinction of being the first female wrestler to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame - an honor she received last year.

The heart of the matter

Kim recalled the words of encouragement Triple H offered her when she left WWE, “Now I heard WWE has announced a Money in the Bank match for the girls. I honestly feel like (Triple H) has done so much for the girls, because he started that whole thing in NXT with the Four Horsewomen.

“When I left WWE, he was one of the people who was so positive. He told me, ‘You’re talented and don’t let anyone else tell you any different.’ I was very flattered and glad that he respected women’s wrestling.”

In her conversation with Kevin Eck, Kim revealed that Vince McMahon doesn’t hold women’s wrestling in as high regard as men’s wrestling. Additionally, Kim revealed – without naming names – that several WWE agents would tell her and fellow female WWE Superstars that Vince isn’t particularly fond of them fighting like men.

In fact, Kevin Eck stated that back in 2011, Vince McMahon had asserted on multiple occasions that no one wants to see the girls fight like the guys.

Nevertheless, Gail Kim added that not all executives in WWE hold the same views as Vince McMahon. Kim reminisced about the time she and Jillian Hall worked together in the WWE, stating – again, without naming names – that a certain WWE agent gave her the permission to pull-off a superplex in a match, noting that he’d take the heat for Kim going against McMahon’s orders and performing the high-risk move.

What’s next?

Gail Kim recently revealed that although she is no longer under contract with Impact Wrestling, she does indeed intend to return to the promotion once she’s done rehabbing her injuries.

Author’s take

Gail Kim is one of the most technically proficient and charismatic performers this sport has ever seen.

I’d love to see her go on one last run with the WWE, and end her career with the world’s premier professional wrestling promotion.