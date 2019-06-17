WWE News: Gail Kim weighs in on the current lack of opportunities in WWE

Gail Kim left WWE on bad terms almost a decade ago

What's the story?

WWE has a bigger roster than ever before with NXT UK, 205 Live and NXT all full of upcoming talent. The main roster also has a number of stars who are not being utilized on TV, which is becoming an issue for many stars.

In case you didn't know...

There have been a number of stars who have requested their releases from WWE recently including The Revival, Mike Kanellis, Maria, Luke Harper, and even the recent departed Dean Ambrose, which shows that the company is having a few problems with their superstars backstage.

The Wild Card Rule has also meant that there are now even fewer opportunities for superstars on both Raw and SmackDown which could be why the likes of Killian Dane, Fandango and Apollo Crews have all headed back to NXT to gain ring time.

The heart of the matter

Gail Kim knows all about the lack of opportunities in WWE after famously eliminating herself from a battle royal and walking out of WWE almost a decade ago. The former Women's Champion was told to be eliminated as quickly as possible from the match and so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Kim recently commented on Social Media about the recent issues that the stars in WWE are facing as she and SoCal Val discussed whether or not it was worth signing a contract with WWE.

Yeah well who wants to live a life like that?? Sounds like hell. Money doesn’t equal happiness https://t.co/8spEhNoqQl — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 16, 2019

To be fair my most memorable @WWE “moment” was as an “extra” eating free mashed potatoes in catering at #Wrestlemania with @RicFlairNatrBoy. If they’re hiring a professional “hang out crew” I’d consider.



Perhaps. Though I’d like to see a menu first. https://t.co/dTYak2iBsr — $oCalVal (@SoCalValerie) June 16, 2019

Trust me, catering is great for a min. Then it gets old https://t.co/Or43dNzqYf — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 17, 2019

What's next?

With AEW set to present their next show the week after Stomping Grounds, it's likely that once again more stars will hand in release requests as the company tries to push forward past their latest form of competition.

