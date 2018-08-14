WWE News: Gangrel narrates elaborate prank Vince McMahon pulled on Donald Trump

Donald Trump was involved in a feud with WWE boss Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 23

What’s the story?

Speaking to Chair Shots to the Cranium, former WWE Superstar Gangrel opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Gangrel recalled the time WWE head honcho Vince McMahon used him to pull a prank on Donald Trump—an incident which occurred a few years back, before Trump assumed the position of POTUS.

In case you didn’t know…

The professional wrestling community is no stranger to current United States of America President, Donald Trump.

Trump is one of the most well-known celebrities the world over—not only as a reality TV star but also as a widely-respected business tycoon.

In fact, most fans fondly recall the time when Trump was involved in a major feud at WrestleMania 23—one that witnessed Mr. McMahon getting his head shaved bald by Bobby Lashley, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Trump.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel—best known for essaying a vampire-inspired gimmick in the WWE with his “Brood”—narrated a rather intriguing story about how the ever-jovial WWE head honcho Vince McMahon pulled off an elaborate prank on him as well as Donald Trump.

Gangrel elucidated that the WWE roped him in for an event at Madison Square Garden back in the day, in a match featuring Kane. He added that the WWE also instructed him to perform his usual vampire entrance, which would see him drink fake blood from a goblet and spray the blood out his mouth on the fans in the front rows.

While Gangrel did what he was told, he wasn’t aware that Trump was seated in the front rows. Gangrel continued that the MSG security attempted to pull Trump away from Gangrel’s blood spray, however, Trump resisted as he refused to be shoved around by the security personnel.

Gangrel also noted that the commotion caused Trump to in fact come closer to the guardrails, which in turn resulted in the latter being sprayed with a considerable amount of the fake blood which was being spat out by Gangrel.

Furthermore, Gangrel explained that Vince McMahon also used his daughter Stephanie McMahon as a part of the double-rib; stating—

"I was super scared I was going to get in trouble…Stephanie told me—'My dad's upset. Trump is his friend.'"

“She wound me up for like a day and a half or something and it turns out Vince set that whole thing up. He double-ribbed all of us!" (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What’s next?

Over the past several years, Gangrel has largely competed on the indie circuit, while also sporadically returning to the WWE.

On the other hand, WWE boss Vince McMahon continues to pursue and succeed in his global expansion agenda as regards the WWE brand.

The WWE is set to put forth one of its biggest shows of 2018 this weekend, as its SummerSlam PPV airs live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon’s hilarious double-rib on Gangrel and Donald Trump? Sound off in the comments!